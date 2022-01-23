IMD forecast: Cold wave, rain and lightning across UP for next 48 hours

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of cold wave, rain with lightning and hailstorm across Uttar Pradesh till Monday morning (January 24).

Most districts, including Lucknow, experienced intermittent rain showers as the state recorded another day of severe cold on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The average rainfall recorded in Uttar Pradesh was around 6 mm. The terai districts, including Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Bahraich recorded more rains as compared to districts.

Lucknow experienced rain showers intermittently and the skies remained cloudy for most part of the day. The maximum day temperature dropped to 14.8 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal on Saturday. The state capital is expected to record maximum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius with a possibility of rains showers and clouded sky on Sunday.

According to IMD forecast, heavy rainfall is expected over Saharanpur, Bijnor, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit and adjoining areas on Sunday. Cold conditions will prevail in Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Kushinagar, Basti, Sitapur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Kasganj, Unnao, Agra, Jalaun and Jhansi till Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely over Pratapgarh, Chandauli, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Etah, Firozabad, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharjganj, Gonda, Unnao and Lucknow on Sunday,” the IMD predicted.

“We are closely monitoring the weather conditions across Uttar Pradesh. District administration have been intimated regarding the weather changes and have been advised to take appropriate action,” said JP Gupta, director of state MeT department.