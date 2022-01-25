IMD issues severe cold warning across west UP districts

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) issued fresh alert of cold wave conditions over several western UP districts even as the state continue to reel under chilly weather on Monday.

According to the forecast, cold day conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah and Agra. Severe cold day conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Sharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor and Amroha, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius which is five degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal on Monday. The state capital is expected to record a maximum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius with a possibility of cloudy sky on Tuesday.

“Dense fog is very likely over Shahajahanpur, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Farrukhabad, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Ambedkarnagar, Sultanpur, Gonda, Basti, Santkabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Etah, Kasganj, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Amethi and adjoining areas,” the IMD warning reads.

