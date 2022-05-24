Imported Coal: UP denies procurement permission to thermal plants
Thermal power plants in Uttar Pradesh will not buy imported coal despite the Centre mounting pressure on them to blend 10% foreign coal with domestic coal, people aware of the development said.
According to them, the state government has refused to grant them permission to buy foreign coal, apparently to protect end consumers from feeling the heat. It was felt that buying foreign coal would put additional financial burden on generating companies which might have forced them to increase the electricity price to recover the increased cost.
The government decision will be applicable to both government-owned and private thermal plants in the state.
Special secretary, energy, Anil Kumar, communicated the government’s decision through a written letter to the Rajay Vidyut Utpadan Niagm (UPRVUNL) and the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL).
“I am directed to convey that the government has taken a considered decision that the UPCVUNL thermal plants as well as independent producers (private generating companies) will not import coal,” Kumar said in the letter dated May 20.
The government decision comes in the wake of the UPRVUNL seeking clear directions from the government on whether to buy or not the imported coal in view of the Central government having issued an advisory to states asking them to float tenders to import foreign coal to meet a part of their fuel requirement.
The corporation had pointed out that buying highly expensive imported coal would entail an increase in the power price by ₹1 per unit. Earlier, the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) had posted some questions to the Utpadan Nigam, asking them to respond before it imported coal.
Welcoming the government decision, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma said that the move would save consumers from the tariff hike that would have been inevitable had the thermal plants imported the coal.
“The government’s decision not to permit power generating companies will benefit end consumers in a big way,” he said. Verma had opposed the Centre’s advisory for imported coal on various platforms. He wrote a number of letters to the UPERC, the state government and the Centre.
The All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) too had opposed the Centre pressuring states to import coal and its chairman, Shailendra Dubey, argued that the Centre could not issue such directions to states.
-
Nullah-widening, cleaning works begin at Sinhgad road
Pune Municipal Corporation has started nullah-widening and cleaning on Sinhgad road as part of monsoon preparedness works. The civic administration will also construct a culvert near Patil hospital as heavy traffic at the area delayed the plan that also gets waterlogged during rainy season. Former Bharatiya Janata Party corporator Manjusha Nagpure has been demanding PMC to widen nullahs in Sinhgad road areas.
-
Redevelopment of Lucknow’s Charbagh Rly station: Project gathers steam as quotations are invited
The much anticipated Charbagh Railway Station's redevelopment work is set to begin soon. The outlay for the redevelopment work is ₹427.78 crore. In this regard, the Railway Land Development Authority held an online and offline pre-bidding meeting with developers and senior railway officials of the Lucknow Division on Tuesday. Ved Prakash Dudeja, vice-chairman, RLDA said there will be other structural changes that will not only give more facilities to passengers but will also streamline traffic at Charbagh.
-
27 illegal schools in Pune district to face action
Pune has declared that 27 schools in Pune district are running without requisite permission. The schools that will face action under the The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 include 27 in Pune district, 14 in Haveli taluka, 7 in Indapur taluka, 2 from Shirur taluka and 1 each from Purandar, Shirur, Mulshi and Khed talukas in Pune district. Kids Word English Medium School, Phursungi 6. Sanskruti Public School, Uttamnagar 7.
-
Naseem Khan steps down from MRCC post
On Monday, legislator Dr Wajahat Mirza was relieved as the Yavatmal district Congress president and an acting president was appointed. Mirza is a member of the state legislative council and the chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Waqf. He was appointed as the chairman of the minority department of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday. Nana Patole, president of MPCC, stated that a list of office-bearers who held multiple positions in the organisation would also be drawn up.
-
Have not received any monkeypox samples: NIV director
PUNE Even as the country prepares to deal with monkeypox cases in the wake of the World Health Organisation sounding a cautionary note, the Pune-based National Institute of Virology is expecting to get samples soon. As per the advisory issued by the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW), as of now, only NIV has been approved to test samples of suspected monkeypox cases.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics