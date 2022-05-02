‘In 5 yrs, UP govt started new schemes for uplift of divyangjans’

LUCKNOW In order to help physically challenged people (divyangs), the UP government has come up with various schemes for such people and will distribute motorized tricycles to 100 divyangjans in each Lok Sabha constituency of the state over the next two years.

Over 1,500 tricycles had been approved under the scheme launched in 2021-22. The state government, which hiked subsidy for divyangjans for buying artificial limbs, proposed to increase the grant per beneficiary to ₹15,000 in the next two years.

Besides, a foster and pension scheme was also proposed for specially-abled people.

“Along with development, the state government is committed to social security. It is the result of the successful implementation of national and state-level schemes that the standard of living of a large section of UP’s population has improved,” a government press release claimed.

In the past five years, the government has started new schemes for the uplift of divyangjans and making their lives easier, while improving the facilities available in the old schemes, fund allocation has also been increased, it stated.

₹1,000 grant for over 11L divyangjans

The state government has given a big relief to divyangjans by increasing the grant under the Divyangjan Maintenance Grant Scheme by more than three times. Before March 2017, the grant amount was ₹300. But the government increased it to ₹500 first, and in December 2021, to ₹1,000. As a result, the number of beneficiaries, which was 8,75,992 in 2016-17 increased to 11,26,670 in 2021-22.

Similarly, the Yogi government increased the grant for artificial limbs and assistive devices scheme from ₹800 to ₹10,000 in February 2019. In the year 2020, the total beneficiaries were 27,887, which increased to 42,184 in 2021-22. The total number of beneficiaries in the last 5 years was 2,56,165. It is proposed to increase the grant per beneficiary to Rs.15,000 in the next 2 years.

The state government also increased the prize money of the marriage incentive award scheme by more than one-and-a-half times. Prior to June 2017, if both the husband and wife were disabled, the prize money was ₹20,000. The BJP government increased it to ₹35,000 after June 2017.

Similarly, divyangjans had the facility of free bus travel in Uttar Pradesh before July 2017. After that, the facility was extended to the final destination, even if it was outside the state limits.

In view of the problems being faced by hand-run tricycles, the state government started the motorized tricycle scheme in 2021-22. Under this 1,507 tricycles were approved.

In the next two years, 100 divyangjans will be provided motorized tricycles in each Lok Sabha constituency of the state.

Two important schemes were also proposed for the welfare of divyangjans. Under the proposed Palanhar scheme, the government will nurture the below poverty line (BPL) divyangjans till the maximum age of 18 years.

Whereas according to the promise of Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra, the rate of grant under the proposed divyang pension scheme will be increased from ₹1,000 per month to ₹1,500 per person per month.