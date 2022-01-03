In Basti, Lucknow, Nadda accuses SP of seeking withdrawal of cases against terrorists

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda accused the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government of seeking withdrawal of cases of such terrorists, some of whom, he claimed, were later sentenced to death. He also pitched the ruling BJP as a party that never compromised with national security and urged people to vote for it in the coming assembly elections.

“Akhilesh ji correct me if I am wrong or pull me to court in case if I am not correct. But isn’t it a fact that your government had sought withdrawal of cases of 15 terrorists? The court disallowed withdrawal of cases, and in fact, sentenced a few of them to death and gave life imprisonment to others,” Nadda said while addressing public meetings in Basti and Lucknow on Monday.

“Do you (people) want a government that protects terrorists?” he asked the crowd which cheered him on.

These public meetings were called to mark the culmination of ‘Jan Vishwas Yatras’ that had set out across the state on December 19. Focusing his attack mainly on the SP, he said, “The level of corruption in the previous SP government was such that one of their ministers is still in jail.”

“Today as we face another election, it is important to look back at what the situation was when BJP came to power in UP in 2017. Back then, Akhilesh ji’s government failed to give utilisation certificate of ₹1 lakh crore, its rule was marked by ₹1600 crore Gomti river front scam. Back then the mafia called the shots. Today, the mafia are either in wheelchairs, in hospital, in jail or outside of UP,” Nadda said, praising the BJP government in UP for ushering in good governance.

“Back then there was zero governance and corruption. Now, there is good governance and an honest government,” he added. The BJP chief also arrived in Lucknow and held meetings with the party’s top leaders over poll preparedness in the state. Nadda was the party’s UP in-charge in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the BJP won 64 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats.

In the 2017 UP polls the BJP had won 312 out of the 403 assembly seats, with SP bagging 47, BSP 19 and Congress 7 seats, respectively.