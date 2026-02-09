In forensic push, UP plans tofast-track viscera reportsto cut case backlog

Aimed at speeding up viscera reports and reducing the pendency of criminal cases, the Technical Services Unit of Uttar Pradesh Police has outlined an ambitious plan to comprehensively upgrade forensic science capabilities across the state. Recruitment of scientific officers and other technical and support staff is also part of the plan to address acute manpower shortages in forensic laboratories. (For representation)

Additional director general of police (technical services) Naveen Arora said the initiative is designed to strengthen scientific investigation and ensure timely delivery of justice. Forensic science laboratories in Uttar Pradesh would undergo phased upgradation, with special focus on modernising toxicology sections that handle viscera examination in cases of suspected poisoning, snakebites and other medico-legal deaths, he added.

Noting that delays in toxicology reports often hold up investigations and trials, the ADG said faster turnaround of viscera reports would directly help clear pending criminal cases.

According to the ADG, a major component of the reform plan is large-scale recruitment of scientific officers and other technical and support staff to address acute manpower shortages in forensic laboratories. Pointing out that vacancies have adversely affected the quality and speed of forensic examinations, he said strengthening human resources was essential to improve efficiency, accountability and scientific output.

Arora further said that high-end and advanced forensic equipment would be added to laboratories to enhance the accuracy, reliability and speed of analysis. Upgraded infrastructure and modern tools, he said, would allow forensic experts to handle increasing caseloads and deliver reports within shorter timelines.

Senior forensic officers said that detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being prepared for viscera preservation and handling of forensic exhibits. These SOPs would clearly define protocols for sample collection, preservation, packaging, storage and forwarding to laboratories, ensuring uniformity and reducing the risk of contamination or procedural lapses that often weaken cases in court.

Arora said sensitisation and structured training programmes would also be conducted for medical officers and police personnel involved in evidence collection. The training would focus on scientific methods of preserving viscera and other exhibits, maintaining the chain of custody and improving coordination between investigating officers, doctors and forensic experts, he said. He added that proper awareness and adherence to SOPs at the ground level were critical for the success of forensic examinations.

Senior police officials said the comprehensive forensic upgradation drive was expected to significantly reduce delays in investigations, improve conviction rates and enhance public confidence in the criminal justice system by ensuring that scientific evidence plays a decisive and timely role in criminal proceedings.