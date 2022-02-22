Home / Cities / Lucknow News / In Lucknow, 38,04,114 voters to seal fate of over 150 candidates
In Lucknow, 38,04,114 voters to seal fate of over 150 candidates

Polling officials carrying Electronic Voting Machines and other polling equipment after collecting them from the distribution center, for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 06:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW A total of 38,04,114 voters, including 20,26,589 males and 17,77,319 females, are expected to exercise their franchise on Wednesday to seal the fate of over 150 candidates pitted by various political parties from Lucknow’s assembly constituencies.

With all last-minute preparations over, the district administration’s machinery is geared up for the fourth phase of UP assembly elections.

On Tuesday, polling parties, after undergoing several rounds of training, set out to take positions at their respective polling booths. The district election officer (DEO) has established around 1,400 polling centers and around 4,000 polling booths, where over 10,000 officials have been deployed to ensure a smooth polling process.

Among these are 180 model booths, 46 all-women booths, seven booths for specially abled and one green booth.

On Tuesday, the district magistrate took stock of polling parties, election material and reviewed security arrangements. “The district has been divided into several zones to ensure smooth polling and management,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

In an appeal to the masses, he said: “People should come forward to exercise their voting right. We must ensure that Lucknow creates a record when it comes to polling.”

To increase voter turnout, the district administration, in collaboration with the traders’ association, has also introduced certain offers wherein people with inked finger would get special discounts. Officials said people will get 1% discount on purchase of goods in malls, 5% off on the LPG gas connections, 100 off on commercial and domestic LPG gas cylinders and others.

