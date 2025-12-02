In November, Lucknow logs 1.16 lakh challans, picks 15 junctions for redesign

The Lucknow Police Commissionerate closed its month-long ‘Traffic Month’ on Sunday, marking the end of its November campaign after issuing more than 1,16,361 e-challans across the city. Along with the enforcement push, police also identified 15 busy junctions for redesign to ease congestion amid steadily rising vehicle density. In November, 60,267 challans issued for no helmet, more than half of all traffic penalties (Sourced)

Data released by Lucknow Police on Monday shows the campaign focused strongly on curbing high-risk behaviour, with no-helmet riding emerging as the biggest violation. A total of 60,267 challans were issued for the offence, accounting for more than half of all penalties recorded in November.

Police also seized 1,410 vehicles for serious breaches that officials said were directly linked to unsafe road practices.

15 junctions chosen for redesign

According to a statement from Lucknow Police, traffic authorities have marked 15 high-pressure intersections for structural redesign in a shift aimed at reducing bottlenecks created by flawed road geometry. Major junctions including Atal Chowk, IT Crossing, Tedhi Pulia Crossing and Parivartan Chowk, are set to undergo improvements such as lane channelisation, revised turning radii, upgraded signage and pedestrian-safe planning. “Pilot measures tested at these spots during November showed early signs of smoother movement during peak hours,” said DCP Traffic Kamlesh Dixit.

Officials noted that with vehicle density climbing each year, enforcement alone cannot sustain traffic discipline or manage congestion. The engineering plan is expected to support behavioural measures by addressing design issues that repeatedly trigger gridlocks across key stretches.