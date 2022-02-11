In open letter, thousands condemn targeting of hijab-wearing women

Lucknow Over a thousand feminists, democratic groups, collectives, academicians, lawyers and individuals from all walks of life came together to condemn the targeting and exclusion of hijab-wearing Muslim women students. They said that hijab was just the latest pretext to impose apartheid on and attack Muslim women.

In an open letter, which has been signed by 1850+ people and counting, they affirmed that they firmly believed that the Constitution mandated schools and colleges to nurture plurality, not uniformity.

“Uniforms in such institutions are meant to minimise the differences between students of different and unequal economic classes. They are not intended to impose cultural uniformity in a plural country. This is why Sikhs are allowed to wear turbans not only in the classroom but even in the police and Army. This is why Hindu students wear bindi/pottu/tilak/Vibhuti with school and college uniforms without comment or controversy,” they said.

Hence, Muslim women should be able to wear hijabs with their uniforms, they said.

The letter said, “Making hijabi women sit in separate classrooms or move from colleges of their choice to Muslim-run colleges is nothing but apartheid.”

“Supremacist groups in coastal Karnataka have, since 2008, been unleashing violence to enforce such apartheid, attacking togetherness between Hindu and Muslim classmates, friends and lovers. It must be remembered that such violence has been accompanied by equally violent attacks on Hindu women who visit pubs, wear “western” clothes, or love/marry Muslim men. Islamophobic hate crimes have been joined at the hip to patriarchal hate crimes against Muslim and Hindu women - by the same supremacist perpetrators,” the letter said.

The letter was endorsed by over 130 groups across 15 states, including All India Democratic Women’s Association, (AIDWA), All India Progressive Women’s Association, National Federation of Indian Women, Bebaak Collective, Saheli Women’s Resource Centre, Awaaz-e-Niswan, National Alliance of People’s Movements and Forum Against Oppression of Women.

