An army jawan died a day after he was brutally assaulted by five to six men in an SUV in a suspected case of road rage in the Karchana area of this district, police said. In Prayagraj, army jawan dies after road rage assault; S-I among 5 held

A police sub-inspector (S-I) posted in Mirzapur, another army jawan, a lawyer and two Naini residents were among the individuals who allegedly assaulted Vivek Singh, 28, in the early hours of Sunday, police said. All five men were arrested after raids on Monday.

As per reports, Singh, who was posted in Delhi, had come home in Dharwara near here on Saturday to attend his cousin’s wedding. Around Sunday 2 am, Singh was returning home with one Karan Singh of the same village in a car. Near Dharwara turn, Vivek got into an altercation with five to six men returning from a wedding procession in an SUV after a dispute over overtaking. Singh was assaulted with logs, and he fell unconscious after being hit on the head with a heavy object.

The Karchana community health centre referred Singh to the military hospital in Lucknow, where he died due to severe head injuries on Monday.

On his father Umakant Singh’s complaint, a case was registered at the Karchana police station against S-I Rajkamal Pandey, the owner of the SUV and lawyer Dinesh Kumar Yadav, army jawan Rajiv Kumar Thakur, Raju Agrahari and Bhailal Yadav, both of whom are from Chakrana Tiwari, Naini.

”DCP (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Chandra Yadav said, “Army personnel Vivek Singh was attacked by some persons in a dispute over overtaking of vehicles. His death has been confirmed owing to serious head injuries. All five named accused have been arrested, and action is being taken against them,” he added.