In such tough times, it’s our responsibility to entertain: Vishal

It was after a period of eight years that Kabir Singh and Race3 singer Vishal Mishra did spend over a month in his hometown Unnao, at a stretch. His parents were down with Covid-19 and the young singer-composer was by their side as well as simultaneously making music.

“As my parents were unwell so, I had to be with them at any cost. This is the longest period in all these years that I got to stay here for this so long. When someone is sick back home you tend to feel anxious. I was too scared as both my parents have heart ailments. Thankfully, they recovered in home isolation and I’m very relieved that things are getting better,” said Vishal.

When the lockdown was announced in Mumbai, Vishal went for a shoot and then reached Lucknow. “It was a grave situation and every other person I was talking to in Lucknow, Unnao or Kanpur were either positive or had someone in their family ill. I survived the virus last year and recovered naturally but this time the circumstances were frightening as people were dying.”

It was in that period that his new song was schedule to release. “My parents were positive and release date of my single Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega was nearing. I was in big dilemma what to do but then as it’s said ‘the show must go on’ so we released the single and trust me it got trending immediately.”

Calling people of the glamour industry entertainment warriors, Vishal said, “Work cannot stop, no matter how bad the situation is. So, I continued to write, compose and sing to entertain all through my music.”

During the lockdown he has released song such as Muskurayega India, Manjha, Aaj Bhi, Woh Chand… and they all done very well.

Now, back in Mumbai he has resumed work. “After reaching Mumbai I made a new version of my song Teri Hogaiyaan. I feel blessed that I come from the rich culture of UP which reflects in my music. In coming days we will have a lot of film songs, non-film songs, international collaborations and independent music on my channel.”