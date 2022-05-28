Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

In sync with NEP-2020: IGNOU inks MoU with ICAI

The event took place on the occasion of the ICAI's 60th National Cost Convention (NCC)-2022 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambekar Central University, Lucknow
Prof Nageshwar Rao, vice chancellor, IGNOU, New Delhi, and CMA P. Raju Iyer, president, ICAI, were prominent among those present on the occasion. (Sourced)
Published on May 28, 2022 08:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

In pursuance of the New Education Policy-2020 (NEP 2020), a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), on Friday.

The event took place on the occasion of the ICAI’s 60th National Cost Convention (NCC)-2022 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University, Lucknow.

The MoU was inked in the presence of Prof Nageshwar Rao, vice chancellor, IGNOU, New Delhi, and CMA P. Raju Iyer, president, ICAI. On behalf of the open university, IGNOU registrar Alok Chaube signed the MoU. Prof K Ravishankar, director, School of Management Studies, IGNOU, was also present on the occasion. Prof Rao was conferred CMA ICON Award–2022 at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nageshwar Rao said the signing of the MoU will also provide an opportunity to extend credit transfer to students, who take admission to IGNOU, after completing courses in CMA qualification. “The MoU paves the way to give credit transfer to the courses which the candidate has done from the ICAI when they take admission to IGNOU programmes,” he added.

The benefit of the credit transfer arrangement is that a student will be able to complete their degrees like MBA, M Com, B Com etc by completing fewer number of courses compared to other general students of IGNOU.

Prof Rao highlighted the initiatives taken by IGNOU in pursuance of NEP-2020. He said IGNOU through its “Gyan Darshan” and “Swayam Prabha” DTH channels was offering channel-based counselling in 13 regional languages.

“The university is offering 34 online programmes,” he added. Prof Rao further said the university was in the process of establishing extension centres in NSTIs, ITIs, Jan Shikshan Sansthan which would give an option to the learners already enrolled in these institutions to attain higher education through IGNOU.

Manorama Singh, senior regional director, IGNOU, regional centre, Lucknow, said the regional centre was offering channel-based counselling through “Swayam Prabha” DTH channel in Hindi language.

