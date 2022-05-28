Home / Cities / Lucknow News / In sync with NEP-2020: IGNOU inks MoU with ICAI
lucknow news

In sync with NEP-2020: IGNOU inks MoU with ICAI

The event took place on the occasion of the ICAI’s 60th National Cost Convention (NCC)-2022 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambekar Central University, Lucknow
Prof Nageshwar Rao, vice chancellor, IGNOU, New Delhi, and CMA P. Raju Iyer, president, ICAI, were prominent among those present on the occasion. (Sourced)
Prof Nageshwar Rao, vice chancellor, IGNOU, New Delhi, and CMA P. Raju Iyer, president, ICAI, were prominent among those present on the occasion. (Sourced)
Published on May 28, 2022 08:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

In pursuance of the New Education Policy-2020 (NEP 2020), a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), on Friday.

The event took place on the occasion of the ICAI’s 60th National Cost Convention (NCC)-2022 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University, Lucknow.

The MoU was inked in the presence of Prof Nageshwar Rao, vice chancellor, IGNOU, New Delhi, and CMA P. Raju Iyer, president, ICAI. On behalf of the open university, IGNOU registrar Alok Chaube signed the MoU. Prof K Ravishankar, director, School of Management Studies, IGNOU, was also present on the occasion. Prof Rao was conferred CMA ICON Award–2022 at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nageshwar Rao said the signing of the MoU will also provide an opportunity to extend credit transfer to students, who take admission to IGNOU, after completing courses in CMA qualification. “The MoU paves the way to give credit transfer to the courses which the candidate has done from the ICAI when they take admission to IGNOU programmes,” he added.

The benefit of the credit transfer arrangement is that a student will be able to complete their degrees like MBA, M Com, B Com etc by completing fewer number of courses compared to other general students of IGNOU.

Prof Rao highlighted the initiatives taken by IGNOU in pursuance of NEP-2020. He said IGNOU through its “Gyan Darshan” and “Swayam Prabha” DTH channels was offering channel-based counselling in 13 regional languages.

“The university is offering 34 online programmes,” he added. Prof Rao further said the university was in the process of establishing extension centres in NSTIs, ITIs, Jan Shikshan Sansthan which would give an option to the learners already enrolled in these institutions to attain higher education through IGNOU.

Manorama Singh, senior regional director, IGNOU, regional centre, Lucknow, said the regional centre was offering channel-based counselling through “Swayam Prabha” DTH channel in Hindi language.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

    Karnataka CM Bommai says not thinking of fresh cuts on fuel prices

    Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said his government had not yet taken any decision on cutting tax on fuel prices. The Centre had recently reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel leading to calls for state governments to further bring down prices. The move came after multiple hikes in petrol and diesel prices over the past few months. The government also announced a subsidy of 200 per cylinder to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries.

  • The chief guest on the occasion was Surabhi Malik, deputy commissioner of Ludhiana. She emphasised on the need to break the taboos surrounding menstruation. (HT )

    Ludhiana: Government College for Girls holds workshop on menstrual health & hygiene

    To mark Menstrual Hygiene Day, a sensitisation-cum-training workshop was organised at Government College for Girls on Saturday which was attended by 500 students. The chief guest on the occasion was deputy commissioner of Ludhiana, Surabhi Malik. She emphasised on the need to break the taboos surrounding menstruation. A declamation and poster-making competition were also held on the occasion.

  • Uttar Pradesh has, till now, reported a total of 20,79406 Covid cases and 23,519 deaths. (File pic)

    Uttar Pradesh reports 134 new Covid cases, 121 recoveries

    Uttar Pradesh reported 134 new Covid cases while 121 patients recovered on Saturday. “The state tested 115928 Covid samples in the past 24-hours, and till now, 11,41,69,896 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement. According to the health department data, the number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh is 831 and the majority of them are in home isolation.

  • The zonal railway sold 14 lakh tickets through the Indian Railways Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application in May as opposed to selling 12 lakh tickets in March 2020 (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

    78 lakh bought train tickets online in May

    MUMBAI According to the Central Railway, almost 78 lakh passengers purchased digital tickets in May. The zonal railway sold 14 lakh tickets through the Indian Railways Unreserved Ticketing System mobile application in May as opposed to selling 12 lakh tickets in March 2020. There has been a steady increase in the number of passengers purchasing tickets digitally after local train services resumed in 2021.

  • Pune district reported 60 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Pune district reports 60 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

    Pune: Pune district reported 60 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 318 are active cases. Pune city reported 32 new cases which took the progressive count to 681,197 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported six new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,782 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out