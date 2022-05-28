In sync with NEP-2020: IGNOU inks MoU with ICAI
In pursuance of the New Education Policy-2020 (NEP 2020), a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), on Friday.
The event took place on the occasion of the ICAI’s 60th National Cost Convention (NCC)-2022 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University, Lucknow.
The MoU was inked in the presence of Prof Nageshwar Rao, vice chancellor, IGNOU, New Delhi, and CMA P. Raju Iyer, president, ICAI. On behalf of the open university, IGNOU registrar Alok Chaube signed the MoU. Prof K Ravishankar, director, School of Management Studies, IGNOU, was also present on the occasion. Prof Rao was conferred CMA ICON Award–2022 at the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nageshwar Rao said the signing of the MoU will also provide an opportunity to extend credit transfer to students, who take admission to IGNOU, after completing courses in CMA qualification. “The MoU paves the way to give credit transfer to the courses which the candidate has done from the ICAI when they take admission to IGNOU programmes,” he added.
The benefit of the credit transfer arrangement is that a student will be able to complete their degrees like MBA, M Com, B Com etc by completing fewer number of courses compared to other general students of IGNOU.
Prof Rao highlighted the initiatives taken by IGNOU in pursuance of NEP-2020. He said IGNOU through its “Gyan Darshan” and “Swayam Prabha” DTH channels was offering channel-based counselling in 13 regional languages.
“The university is offering 34 online programmes,” he added. Prof Rao further said the university was in the process of establishing extension centres in NSTIs, ITIs, Jan Shikshan Sansthan which would give an option to the learners already enrolled in these institutions to attain higher education through IGNOU.
Manorama Singh, senior regional director, IGNOU, regional centre, Lucknow, said the regional centre was offering channel-based counselling through “Swayam Prabha” DTH channel in Hindi language.
Karnataka CM Bommai says not thinking of fresh cuts on fuel prices
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said his government had not yet taken any decision on cutting tax on fuel prices. The Centre had recently reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel leading to calls for state governments to further bring down prices. The move came after multiple hikes in petrol and diesel prices over the past few months. The government also announced a subsidy of ₹200 per cylinder to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries.
Ludhiana: Government College for Girls holds workshop on menstrual health & hygiene
To mark Menstrual Hygiene Day, a sensitisation-cum-training workshop was organised at Government College for Girls on Saturday which was attended by 500 students. The chief guest on the occasion was deputy commissioner of Ludhiana, Surabhi Malik. She emphasised on the need to break the taboos surrounding menstruation. A declamation and poster-making competition were also held on the occasion.
Uttar Pradesh reports 134 new Covid cases, 121 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 134 new Covid cases while 121 patients recovered on Saturday. “The state tested 115928 Covid samples in the past 24-hours, and till now, 11,41,69,896 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement. According to the health department data, the number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh is 831 and the majority of them are in home isolation.
78 lakh bought train tickets online in May
MUMBAI According to the Central Railway, almost 78 lakh passengers purchased digital tickets in May. The zonal railway sold 14 lakh tickets through the Indian Railways Unreserved Ticketing System mobile application in May as opposed to selling 12 lakh tickets in March 2020. There has been a steady increase in the number of passengers purchasing tickets digitally after local train services resumed in 2021.
Pune district reports 60 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 60 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 318 are active cases. Pune city reported 32 new cases which took the progressive count to 681,197 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported six new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,782 and the toll stood at 3,627.
