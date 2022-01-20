In UP, maximum Covid cases are of 20 to 40-yr-olds

Among the total Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, 46.54% cases are in the age group between 20 and 40 years of age followed by 30.34% in the age group between 40 and 60 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, while sharing the data regarding Covid-19 positive cases in the state in a press conference said, “Covid-19 infection in less than 10 years of population is 2.89% and in 10 to 20 years it is 8.52%.” In all 11.70% infection, of the total cases, is in the 60-plus age group.

UP has reported a total 18,82,028 Covid-19 cases till now and 22,990 deaths. There are 98,238 active cases in the state at present.

“A key factor responsible for people between 20 and 40 years of age getting infected is their movement outside their houses. For education, work or for household needs, it is this age group, both men and women, which mostly goes out,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director Healthcity hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “Those staying at home are also at risk if family members returning home do not follow appropriate Covid-19 behaviour.”

“We need to pay more attention to pregnant women and children apart from the elderly. Also, all eligible should take both their vaccine shots, as the vaccine is a safety shield against the virus,” said Prasad.

“Also as the positivity rate has gone up recently, we need to follow Covid-19 protocol even after vaccination,” said Prasad.