In Yadav bastion, Yogi lashes out at Akhilesh

KANPUR/AGRA: Targeting Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that the money which used to go to the former’s perfumer friend would be used for development.

Addressing public meetings in Etawah and Auraiya, he asked where were those who treated Etawah as their fiefdom, when the people were sick during the pandemic.

In Kannauj, he referred to ₹196 crore found stashed in Kanpur and Kannauj houses of a perfumer and said the money would be used for development. “During the SP rule, the money meant for disbursal of pension was given to party workers, now it goes to the beneficiaries,” he said.

“At that time (in SP tenure), whenever jobs were advertised, the chacha (Shivpal) and bhatija (Akhilesh Yadav) would move around with a bag. Now the jobs go to youths on merit,” he added.

In Etawah, he said curfew used to be imposed during the SP rule and now Kanwar Yatras were taken out without fear and with much fanfare. The SP government used to give the youths ‘tamanchas’ (country made guns) whereas the BJP government was recruiting them in police and army to serve their country, he said.

Yogi said Shivpal Yadav, who stood solidly by Mulayam Singh Yadav, had been marginalized. “The SP has done one work: development of the Saifai clan,” he said.

Earlier, addressing a public meeting in Sirsaganj (Firozabad), considered part of the Yadav heartland, Yogi said that the ‘Saifai family’ did not want any other Yadav leader to progress and its concern was only confined to itself.

The CM said that the SP chief criticized the life-saving corona vaccine but later used it because he was concerned for his own family. However, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all Indians were his family, so he cared for them all.

“The Saifai family does not want any other Yadav leader with a mass base to progress. But Hari Om Yadav ( sitting MLA and BJP candidate from Sirsaganj) has proved he is a true Yaduvanshi (from Yadav clan). How can one rising at noon respect leaders like Hari Om Yadav?” asked Yogi, again targeting Akhilesh Yadav without taking his name.

“Lord Krishna came in different incarnations to save the rightful on earth but celebration of Janmashtmi was stopped during the Samajwadi Party rule. It was the BJP which began Janmashtmi celebration in Mathura and is committed to the town’s development. We promised Ram Temple in Ayodhya and it is coming up, we assured renovation of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and had it done. We will revive memories of ‘Dwapar’ (the period of Lord Krishna) in Mathura too,” said the chief minister.

“Akhilesh Yadav criticized the life-saving corona vaccine, calling it Modi Vaccine but later used it himself. He was not concerned about others apart from his family, but for me 25 crore residents of UP were my family and for Modiji, 135 crore Indians were family. So, free vaccines and free ration were provided so that both life and livelihood could be saved during the pandemic,” said the chief minister.

“The glass industry of Firozabad is getting acceptance internationally because of pollution-free fuel provided to it. For potato farmers, processing units are to be brought up in Firozabad, Agra, Aligarh and Hathras districts,” said Yogi, appealing for victory of BJP candidate and union minister SP Singh Baghel who is contesting against SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Karhal seat of Mainpuri.

The CM claimed that after the first two phases of polling, it was now clear that the BJP was returning to power in Uttar Pradesh.