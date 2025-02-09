Inauguration of Balrampur Hospital’s new ophthalmology facilities rescheduled for February 11

After more than a week of anticipation, the inauguration date for the new operating theatre and ward at the Balrampur Hospital ophthalmology department has been set for February 11. The state-of-the-art operating theatre and a newly-constructed patient ward have been ready for use, but admissions were put on hold as the department awaited the confirmation of the inauguration date, which was originally scheduled for February 3. Deputy CM Brajesh Parthak’s office confirmed on Saturday that he will be available for the event, now scheduled for Tuesday. (HT FILE)

The delay occurred because chief guest deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, was unavailable due to official outstation travel and could not attend the inauguration on the original date. His office confirmed on Saturday that he will be available for the event, now scheduled for Tuesday. “The new inauguration date was dependent on the deputy chief minister’s availability,” hospital authorities explained.

The department now boasts a newly installed modular operating theatre and a new 32-bedded ward, with 16 beds designated for both male and female wards. These installations were completed in January, with the inauguration initially planned for February 3. However, due to the reported unavailability of the intended chief guest, the formal inauguration was delayed for more than a week, according to Dr Sanjay Teotia, chief medical superintendent of Balrampur Hospital. “We had been in contact with the deputy CM’s office to secure a new date, and were eventually provided with one for the following week,” he explained.

“The department had to be relocated because the eye department was housed in the old building, where parts of the structure were deteriorating. To address this, the new and improved wards, and a modular OT, have been set up for ophthalmology. The new facilities also include separate spaces for sterilisation, changing rooms, and several other amenities that were previously unavailable in the department,” informed Dr Teotia, who is also a member of the faculty of ophthalmology.

The CMS confirmed that the new wards and operating theatre will begin attending patients and be fully operational by February 11, or by February 12 at the latest.