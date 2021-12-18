Income tax raids on SP leaders’ premises in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Income tax raids on some Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders considered close to party chief Akhilesh Yadav hotted up the political atmosphere in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Saturday, with Yadav, who is on a tour of Rae Bareli, saying that the BJP was misusing the central agencies.

Several teams of the income tax department raided offices and residences of the state’s main opposition party leaders who promptly dismissed them as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s coercion tactics just ahead of the elections.

The raids began as early as 6 am and went on for several hours. As per sources, the I-T teams were from Lucknow, Jhansi, Agra, NOIDA, Ghaziabad, and Varanasi districts.

According to information, those whose premises were searched included Jainendra Yadav, a close aide of Akhilesh Yadav. He was OSD when Akhilesh was the chief minister. His Vishal Khand, Gomti Nagar residence was searched. Others were the party’s spokesperson Rajiv Rai (Mau’s Sahadatpura premises) and a prominent contractor Manoj Yadav from Mainpuri. Manoj Yadav is owner of RCL Company and works as a government contractor. He is considered close to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Rajiv Rai’s personal website describes him as the most important person in Team Akhilesh. He is also the founder and chairman of AVK Group of Institutions, a chain in Bengaluru.

“What else could it be,” said Rajiv Rai when journalists asked him if he thought the raids were politically motivated.

Income tax search operations are usually carried out on tip-offs about tax evasion.

“I am a leader with no crime record. Yet these raids are being carried out. I want to tell my supporters is be calm and give no excuse to the police to make a case on the pretext of disturbing law and order,” Rai said.

Manoj Yadav said he was among the 10 biggest tax payers in Mainpuri. “All know why such raids are being conducted and why I am being targeted’ he said.

The income tax teams weren’t available for a comment and most other I-T officers also refused comment on the raids. There was no reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party or the state government on the issue so far. “We don’t know anything,” a BJP leader said.

“This scared government is trying to scare rivals. But no one is going to be intimidated. This government is going. Such raids will backfire on them just as they did in Karnataka and West Bengal polls. There too there were such raids before the polls,” said Anshu Awasthi, UP Congress spokesperson.