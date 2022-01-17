India leading in vaccination: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Sunday that India was leading in vaccination and Indian vaccine was the best against Covid infection.

“Experts have accepted that the Indian vaccine is the best and effective for prevention of Covid,” Yogi said after inspecting the Covid facility at the King George’s Medical University.

He said, “The third wave of the biggest pandemic of the century has come in the world and country. After experts foresaw a third wave in August last year, UP worked to tackle it and proved the third wave fear unfounded. Though cases are rising fast, the need for hospitalisation is little.”

Sharing statistics, the CM said UP had administered over 22.87 crore doses of Covid vaccine since January 16, 2021. “Lucknow, particularly, has administered over 100% first dose of the target and over 72% have got second dose also. The city has a good vaccination drive.”

“For the past about two years, we have done good Covid management under the leadership of the Prime Minister. The state’s management has been appreciated as a good model,” he said.

“The new Covid variant Omicron is weak as compared to the second wave despite its fast spread. But it is less dangerous. This is why the state government has allowed daily activities apart from the night curfew. But we have to stay alert and safe, particularly children, elderly, and pregnant women,” he said.

Of the over 1.03 lakh active cases, over 1.01 lakh were in home isolation. In Lucknow also, less than one per cent of the active cases were in hospital. Most of those in hospital were there due to some other ailment and got tested for Covid. This showed the virus was getting weak, said the CM.

Earlier, Yogi inspected the Covid facility on the campus with vice chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri, Dr D Himanshu, Prof SN Sankhwar and Dr Avinash Agrawal.