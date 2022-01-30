India’s better Covid mgmt earned worldwide praise: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited Seth Surajmal Jatia Covid Hospital in Khurja in Bulandshahr district. Reviewing Covid situation in the district, he said India with its better Covid management managed to effectively save lives and livelihood of people while the century’s biggest pandemic hit the world badly.

“India’s Covid management was praised worldwide. The Covid vaccine made in India was one of the most effective vaccines,” he said while speaking to media persons after the review. He said Covid was a big challenge in the most populous state of the country (Uttar Pradesh) but with the cooperation of the central government, the state tackled the pandemic in a manner that its model of Covid management was praised nationwide and the also across the globe.

The CM further said during the second pandemic wave, the need of oxygen generation at more aggressive level was felt and that the state installed 551 oxygen plants. Of them, 14 were installed in Bulandshahr district alone, he added.

The state had been able to keep the third pandemic wave well in control and it was expected that within next 8 to 10 days, the third wave will be fully controlled, Yogi said and added that in the last ten days, the number of active cases in the state fell significantly.

“A week earlier the state had 1.06 lakh active cases and since then the number of active cases fell by 50,000,” he said. Talking about vaccination figures in Bulandshahr, he said so far 41.85 lakh doses were administered in the district.