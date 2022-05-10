Industries to come up on closed textile mills’ land: UP minister Nandi
Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi has said that the state government has decided to set up industries on the land of the closed textile mills located in various districts of Uttar Pradesh.
“The state government has taken financial assistance of rupees one lakh crore to get the land of the closed textile mills and allot it to the entrepreneurs to set up industries or launch new venture. The UP government has held talks with the Centre to acquire the land of the closed textile mills by paying its pending dues,” he said. Addressing officers in a review meeting on Tuesday, Nandi directed them to start preparation for the third ground-breaking ceremony to be held in Lucknow on June 3.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ceremony in a programme at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. Top industrialists and businessmen of the country will participate in the ceremony,” the minister said.
Along with the products of “One District-One Product” (ODOP), the products of new investors will also be displayed at the exhibition to be organised during the ground-breaking ceremony. The officers should achieve the investment target set by the state government, he added.
“The state government has decided to give relief to the industries that suffered losses and could not start due to the Covid pandemic. The government has also decided to give relief to the entrepreneurs in Noida bird sanctuary area who suffered losses due to the decision of the National Green Tribunal and are awaiting the court order. The period for application for the mega and super mega projects will be extended by six months,” Nandi said.
“Industrial development review meetings will now be held region wise across the state. The progress of the works of Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway and Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) will be reviewed at their headquarters,” he added.
Minister of state for industrial development Jaswant Saini and industrial development commissioner Arvind Kumar were present in the review meeting.
-
Riverfront development project: PMC does not have capacity to treat sewage till 2025
Pune-based civic activists Sarang Yadwadkar and Vivek Velenkar said that according to the data from the irrigation department, the Pune Municipal Corporation will not be able to treat water after the implementation of the riverfront of project. If the PMC does not create the capacity to treat all this sewage, it would be added in the riverfront project.
-
After Supreme Court order, SEC sets ball rolling again for PMC polls
PUNE The State Election Commission on Tuesday issued a fresh notification, setting in motion the stalled process of civic elections in 14 municipal corporations including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. After the Supreme Court's recent order, SEC has said the final ward composition will be announce by May 17. Earlier on May 4, SC had asked Maharashtra SEC to notify local bodies' election program within two weeks.
-
Stubble burning: Agri chief recommends action against farmers in Ludhiana
Conducting an inquiry against the farmers who deliberately set fire to wheat straw, it was found by the officials of the department of agriculture and farmers' welfare that the field was set on fire by the farmers in Gehelwal and Bagga Khurd village. Chief agriculture officer Narinder Singh Benipal said a letter has been written to the sub-divisional magistrate, chief environment engineer, Punjab Pollution Control Board, and the concerned police station's in-charge to take action.
-
ABVP activists protest at Lucknow University over Dalit prof’s remark on KV temple
Hundreds of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists on Tuesday staged a protest on Lucknow University campus demanding an apology from Hindi professor at the a Dalit, university Ravi Kant Chandan, for Kant's alleged derogatory remarks made during a television debate on Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple two days ago in the backdrop of the recent development to conduct a survey of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU professor to get best scientist award
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and, dean at college of animal biotechnology, Yashpal Singh Malik Animal Sciences University, will receive the “best scientist award” in the field of veterinary and fisheries at the annual conference of the National Academy of Biological Sciences which will be held in Chennai in September. He is currently the secretary of World Society for Virology,, and secretary general of Indian Virology Society.
