Industries to come up on closed textile mills’ land: UP minister Nandi

The state government has taken financial assistance of rupees one lakh crore to get the land of the closed textile mills and allot it to the entrepreneurs to set up industries or launch new venture, said UP industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi
UP industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi. (HT file)
Published on May 10, 2022 11:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi has said that the state government has decided to set up industries on the land of the closed textile mills located in various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

“The state government has taken financial assistance of rupees one lakh crore to get the land of the closed textile mills and allot it to the entrepreneurs to set up industries or launch new venture. The UP government has held talks with the Centre to acquire the land of the closed textile mills by paying its pending dues,” he said. Addressing officers in a review meeting on Tuesday, Nandi directed them to start preparation for the third ground-breaking ceremony to be held in Lucknow on June 3.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ceremony in a programme at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. Top industrialists and businessmen of the country will participate in the ceremony,” the minister said.

Along with the products of “One District-One Product” (ODOP), the products of new investors will also be displayed at the exhibition to be organised during the ground-breaking ceremony. The officers should achieve the investment target set by the state government, he added.

“The state government has decided to give relief to the industries that suffered losses and could not start due to the Covid pandemic. The government has also decided to give relief to the entrepreneurs in Noida bird sanctuary area who suffered losses due to the decision of the National Green Tribunal and are awaiting the court order. The period for application for the mega and super mega projects will be extended by six months,” Nandi said.

“Industrial development review meetings will now be held region wise across the state. The progress of the works of Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway and Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) will be reviewed at their headquarters,” he added.

Minister of state for industrial development Jaswant Saini and industrial development commissioner Arvind Kumar were present in the review meeting.

Tuesday, May 10, 2022
