Industry bodies laud U.P. Budget 2022-23

Several trade and industry bodies lauded the U.P. Budget 2022-23 with chairman, U.P. Chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Dr Lalit Khaitan saying the budget was a step towards “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) Uttar Pradesh clearly providing every opportunity required for a sustainable economic momentum and growth.

He stressed that the budget provided an ample opportunity to boost and sustain the economy with research and development taking place in the state. He further said the budget had a strong focus on infrastructure, healthcare, capital spending, disinvestment, monetisation, job creation and agriculture.

He said these measures were not only progressive and recovery-led but would also ease the burden on the economy and lead the state towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy if implemented correctly.

The Indo American Chamber of Commerce congratulated the Uttar Pradesh government on presenting a visionary budget.

“Uttar Pradesh has widely transformed its business climate and has gained the confidence of investors to emerge as one of India’s favourite investment destinations. After the grand success of ground-breaking ceremony 1 and 2, another tranche of investment projects worth more than ₹70,000 crore has materialised recently,” said Mukesh Singh, executive council member and chairman of Indo American Chamber of Commerce, Lucknow chapter.

Prof MK Agarwal, head, economics department, Lucknow University, said, “Uttar Pradesh is now embarking on a new growth strategy after fulfilling most of basic requirements in the state that required huge public investment like rural roads, in-house toilets, free electricity connections, primary schooling and health centres etc.”

“Uttar Pradesh has also invested hugely in infrastructure development like roads and connectivity. However, in the meanwhile there has been emergence of new growth potentialities in the state due to the active initiatives of the Yogi government since 2017. These are cultural tourism, clean and green energy like solar energy, new international airports, development of IT sector and film city, expanding technical education and rapid growth of ODOP. Already these imprints are seen to some extent in the state,” he added.

“However, this would require crowding-in effect in the sense that state spending has to be multiplied through private investments in Uttar Pradesh. Already in the pre-corona period, the state has benefited from the investor summits. Now again this is being emphasised and promoted by having a series of mini- investor summits,” Agarwal said.

“Next one is scheduled next month with possible MoUs worth ₹75,000 crore. However, these need to be continued for making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy soon,” he added.