Industry bodies laud U.P. Budget 2022-23
Several trade and industry bodies lauded the U.P. Budget 2022-23 with chairman, U.P. Chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Dr Lalit Khaitan saying the budget was a step towards “Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) Uttar Pradesh clearly providing every opportunity required for a sustainable economic momentum and growth.
He stressed that the budget provided an ample opportunity to boost and sustain the economy with research and development taking place in the state. He further said the budget had a strong focus on infrastructure, healthcare, capital spending, disinvestment, monetisation, job creation and agriculture.
He said these measures were not only progressive and recovery-led but would also ease the burden on the economy and lead the state towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy if implemented correctly.
The Indo American Chamber of Commerce congratulated the Uttar Pradesh government on presenting a visionary budget.
“Uttar Pradesh has widely transformed its business climate and has gained the confidence of investors to emerge as one of India’s favourite investment destinations. After the grand success of ground-breaking ceremony 1 and 2, another tranche of investment projects worth more than ₹70,000 crore has materialised recently,” said Mukesh Singh, executive council member and chairman of Indo American Chamber of Commerce, Lucknow chapter.
Prof MK Agarwal, head, economics department, Lucknow University, said, “Uttar Pradesh is now embarking on a new growth strategy after fulfilling most of basic requirements in the state that required huge public investment like rural roads, in-house toilets, free electricity connections, primary schooling and health centres etc.”
“Uttar Pradesh has also invested hugely in infrastructure development like roads and connectivity. However, in the meanwhile there has been emergence of new growth potentialities in the state due to the active initiatives of the Yogi government since 2017. These are cultural tourism, clean and green energy like solar energy, new international airports, development of IT sector and film city, expanding technical education and rapid growth of ODOP. Already these imprints are seen to some extent in the state,” he added.
“However, this would require crowding-in effect in the sense that state spending has to be multiplied through private investments in Uttar Pradesh. Already in the pre-corona period, the state has benefited from the investor summits. Now again this is being emphasised and promoted by having a series of mini- investor summits,” Agarwal said.
“Next one is scheduled next month with possible MoUs worth ₹75,000 crore. However, these need to be continued for making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy soon,” he added.
Himachal cabinet gives nod to Mukhya Mantri Bal Suposhan Yojna
The state cabinet meeting held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur gave its nod to the Mukhya Mantri Bal Suposhan Yojna. The scheme will be implemented jointly by the Central and state governments, departments of women and child development, health and family welfare, elementary education and the National Health Mission. With the scheme, Himachal shall be able to improve the health parameters of NFHS-5 substantially in a time-bound manner.
Despite arrest of Kharwar gang members, Prayagraj police still on alert
Even after the arrest of members of Bihar-based Kharwar gang for their involvement in the recent multiple murders in Prayagraj, the district police are keeping strict vigil at deserted spots, especially around railway stations in trans-Ganga area, to prevent repeat of such crimes, a top police official said.
Two lieutenants of Uddhav Thackeray on ED radar
Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Shiv Sena's two key leaders, who are involved in running the affairs in the civic body and making preparations for the polls, are on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate. The agency on Thursday raided seven properties of senior Sena leader and transport minister Anil Parab, who is close to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Four killed as jeep rolls down gorge in Himachal’s Mandi district
Four people, including two cousins, were killed when their Tempo Trax pick-up jeep skidded off the road and fell into a 100-metre gorge at Khuhan in Seraj area of Mandi district late on Wednesday. Police identified the victims as driver Durga Dass 41, Khem Raj, 30, Bhupinder Singh, 36, and all natives of Balichowki area, 23, Saran Das. The bodies were taken to Mandi for autopsy.
Sunjuwan terror attack: NIA arrests key Jaish operative
The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key accused of proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit in the April 22 terror attack case in Jalalabad near Sunjuwan military station, which had left a CISF ASI and two Jaish suicide attackers dead in a six-hour-long gun battle. The key accused has been identified as a Jaish operative Abid Ahmad Mir, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, a resident of Putrigam in Pulwama district. Further investigation into the case continues.
