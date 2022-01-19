Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Information commission imposes fine of 1.12 crore on PIOs

Fine has been imposed on Public Information Officers (PIOs) of state government departments for not providing information under Right to Information (RTI)
The UP information commissioner of Court no 6, Ajaya Kumar Uprety, has imposed a penalty of 1.12 crore on various Public Information Officers (PIOs) of different departments. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 10:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state information commission has imposed a fine of 1.12 crore on government departments for failing to provide information under RTI. The commission has dealt sternly with those obstructing the flow of information, causing a deliberate delay in providing information and defying the orders of the information commission.

In this connection, the state information commissioner of Court no 6, Ajaya Kumar Uprety, has imposed a penalty of 1.12 crore on various Public Information Officers (PIOs) of different departments. The penalty has been imposed on 536 PIOs, while hearing the RTI applications from January 2021 to Dec 2021.

During this period, Uprety heard more than 8,000 cases seeking information under the RTI Act 2005, of which about 4,600 cases have been disposed of.

The PIOs which have been penalised for not providing information under the act belonged to the offices of principal secretaries to lower-rung like Gram Vikas Adhikari (Village Development Officer).

During this period, three special hearings were conducted in which 675 RTI applications were taken up. Out of which, 594 were disposed of, which accounts for approximately 88%.

