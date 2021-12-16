Infra development near prominent religious places in Uttar Pradesh soon

VARANASI: The UP Directorate of Religious Affairs (DRA) would carry out developmental work in areas around prominent religious places, including the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and equip them with different facilities for devotees, said the first director of the DRA Deepak Agarwal on Thursday.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is being built by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The state government had constituted the DRA in December 2020, with its headquarters in Varanasi. In June 2021, senior IAS officer Deepak Agarwal, divisional commissioner of Varanasi, was appointed the first director of the DRA. He was given the responsibility to set up the DRA headquarters in Varanasi, select staff and prepare a full draft of role, responsibilities and domain of the directorate, as well as division of work.

Agarwal said, “The Directorate of Religious Affairs will ensure development in areas around prominent religious places, including the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Beautifying the localities around the religious places and setting up facilities will be done on priority basis.”

Agarwal said that the DRA had already started working on a plan. The development at these places would be as per the vision of the government.

In association with the district administration and the development authority concerned, developmental works will first be done around religious places which draw huge crowd of devotees, like Ayodhya, Mathura, Naimisharanya, Chitrakoot and Vindhyachal, among others. Basic facilities like proper roads, rest houses, lighting, drinking water and tourist facility centre would be developed in the vicinity of the temples or shrines, said Agarwal.

With its headquarters in Varanasi, the DRA will also focus on infra development around the prominent religious places of Kashi.

In addition, there was a plan to development mini restaurants where the visitors and devotees may have food, added Agarwal. He said that the DRA was also working on a plan to develop facilities like online darshan and sugam darshan for the devotees.

The directorate will have a staff of 19 people, including two joint directors, an accounts officer, two office superintendents, three stenographers, two establishment assistants, two computer assistants, three drivers and three instructors. Some of the officials would come on deputation from other departments, while the remaining staff would be recruited or outsourced, said Agrawal, adding that a building for the DRA office would be finalised soon.

The state government has already released ₹2 crore to the DRA for setting up its office and procuring vehicles and other equipment.

A handsome amount through the DRA has been transferred to the Ayodhya administration for infra development in the city, as per an official.

To note, a separate Charitable Affairs Department was created on December 19, 1985 for works related to the administration of charitable institutions and temples. After 35 years, its directorate was created in December 2020.