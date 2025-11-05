Inland waterways and river tourism: UP, IWAI ink MoUs worth ₹850-crore to develop Varanasi

The Uttar Pradesh government and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) have signed five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth R 850 crore to promote inland water transport in the state with Varanasi as its central hub. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Signed during an event in Mumbai on October 28, the agreements aim to develop a modern and sustainable river transport network that integrates logistics, tourism, and green mobility along the Ganga and other major rivers of the state.

“All the five projects will be funded by the IWAI, while the state government will facilitate land and other clearances,” said transport commissioner Kinjal Singh, adding that the initiatives would help unlock Varanasi’s potential as a major river transport and tourism centre.

Out of the 111 National Waterways declared by the government of India, several pass through Uttar Pradesh, including the Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara, Betwa, Chambal, Gandak, Gomti, Tons, Ken, and Karmanasha rivers.

“To enhance and regulate inland water transport, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated steps under the Inland Waterways Authority of India Act, 1985,” said Radhey Shyam, deputy transport commissioner (water transport). “The Uttar Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority (UPIWA), already in place, will oversee the planning, development, and management of water transport infrastructure across the state.”

Among the MoU projects, two world-class river cruise terminals will be developed in Varanasi at a cost of ₹200 crore to promote river tourism and enhance passenger amenities on the Prayagraj-Haldia National Waterway-1 route. Like an airport or a railway station, a river cruise terminal is a place along a river where passenger ships or boats can dock, embark or disembark passengers.

Another major project involves setting up a Regional Centre of Excellence in Varanasi, also costing ₹200 crore. Planned over 12 acres, the centre will focus on training, research, and innovation in inland water transport.

“It will train vessel crew members, pontoon bridge operators, and other river-based service personnel in navigation safety and operations,” said Radhey Shyam. “The centre will also help develop skilled manpower for the expanding inland waterways sector.”

In a major push for green mobility, the MoUs include a ₹100-crore project for establishing shore-based electric charging infrastructure for hybrid and electric vessels, ferries, and boats. Charging stations will be installed in cities including Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya, supporting India’s transition to low-emission and sustainable river transport.

To strengthen operational capability, a ship repair facility will also be developed in Varanasi with an investment of ₹350 crore. The facility will reduce maintenance costs and turnaround time for vessels, which may otherwise rely on repair facilities in other states.

Meanwhile, the proposed Vessel Rules, currently under government consideration and expected to be placed before the Cabinet soon, will provide a comprehensive regulatory framework for boats, ferries, and other watercraft operating on state waterways. The rules are likely to cover vessel registration, crew certification, safety standards, pollution control, and insurance, besides specifying technical norms for building and operating vessels.

Officials said the combined thrust on infrastructure, capacity building, and regulation is expected to transform Varanasi into India’s leading river port city linking commerce, culture, and connectivity along the Ganga in a sustainable and integrated manner.