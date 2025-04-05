Instructor dies during para jumping exercise in Agra

A para jumping instructor at Paratrooper Training School of Indian Armed Forces here died at the Military Hospital, Agra, on Saturday due to the injuries suffered during a para jumping exercise, police said. The incident occurred at 9.30 am when RK Tiwari was with team of Akashganga, a sky diving display team of IAF. (For Representation)

Confirming it, sub-inspector Farooq Khan, the in charge of Agra’s Lal Kurti police outpost, said the deceased was identified as warrant officer RK Tiwari, 41, who hailed from Pratapgarh district.

The incident occurred at 9.30 am when Tiwari was with team of Akashganga, a sky diving display team of the Indian Air Force. Information was communicated to civil police at 1 pm about the death that occurred at around 11.30 am on Saturday. Prima facie, the deceased had sustained injuries because of falling from a height, Khan added.

“Exact reason for the death is to be assigned by technical teams but it appears to have been caused because of technical glitch in the parachute used. The warrant officer had head and leg injuries. The body was sent to SN Medical College and Hospital for a post mortem examination,” the S-I said.

Saturday’s incident comes within two months after another similar incident on February 7 earlier this year when an air force personnel lost his life during routine para jumping exercise at Malpura dropping zone of defence forces in Agra.