Integrated aqua park, wholesale market in ₹600-cr fisheries push

In a boost for the fisheries sector, the state government has unveiled a budgetary roadmap aimed to strengthen infrastructure and enhance value chains, earmarking ₹600 crore in total. Under the centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), the government has proposed an allocation of ₹195 crore for the male component and ₹115 crore for the female component. The UP government has proposed ₹100 crore for a new scheme to set up a state-of-the-art fish wholesale market and fish processing centre. (For representation)

The gender-segregated provisioning signals a continued policy emphasis on increasing women’s participation in fisheries and allied activities, a segment that has traditionally remained under-recognised despite its crucial role in post-harvest operations and small-scale aquaculture, according an official statement.

Beyond production support, the budget places emphasis on infrastructure-led growth. A provision of ₹190 crore has been proposed for the establishment of an integrated aqua park under PMMSY. The park is expected to create a cluster-based ecosystem by integrating hatcheries, feed mills, cold storage, processing units and marketing facilities within a single hub. Such infrastructure is likely to reduce post-harvest losses, streamline supply chains, and improve price realisation for fish farmers, the statement added.

In addition, the state government has proposed ₹100 crore for a new scheme to set up a state-of-the-art fish wholesale market and fish processing centre. This move reflects a strategic shift from primary production to value addition and organised marketing, the statement said.

Experts believe that modern wholesale markets and processing facilities could help the sector tap into export opportunities, ensure quality compliance, and generate employment across the fisheries value chain.

Principal secretary (fisheries) Mukesh Meshram said allocations indicate a three-pronged strategy -- production enhancement, infrastructure modernisation, and market integration. By balancing support between men and women beneficiaries under PMMSY, the government appears to be aligning sectoral growth with social inclusion goals.