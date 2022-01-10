Integrated Covid command centre inaugurated in Hardoi

Hardoi MLA Nitin Agarwal and commissioner, Lucknow division, Ranjan Kumar, on Monday, inaugurated the Integrated Covid-19 Command Centre (ICCC) in Hardoi district on Monday. HCL, a global conglomerate, upgraded the centre with the support of the district administration.

Residents can reach the ICCC through helpline numbers – 05852237627, 05852237629—and toll-free number 1075. Trained staff from the centre will help screen callers and queries before referring them to a designated team of respondents, including doctors, policemen, ambulance and other officials appointed by the government for further course of action.

During the inauguration of ICCC, Avinash Kumar, district magistrate of Hardoi, said, “HCL has been providing critical support towards COVID response efforts and uplifting the overall health services in the Hardoi district. We appreciate their support towards upgrading the integrated COVID Command Centre at this crucial time. This facility is a true example of how public-private partnership can assist in enhanced services for the citizens.”

An official said they would also follow up with COVID positive patients regarding their health and wellbeing and will ensure vaccination reminders are sent to those who have received the first dose of COVID vaccination. Further, the centre can be used during any disaster response operation.

The advanced centre is aimed at ensuring critical support for the citizens of the district in the wake of a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The upgraded centre was inaugurated in presence of Avinash Kumar, district magistrate Hardoi, Akanksha Rana, chief development officer, Hardoi, and Alok Varma, project director, HCL Foundation.