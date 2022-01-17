Interests of youth, OBCs, women security overlooked in UP: Rewati Raman

Veteran Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kunwar Rewati Raman Singh on Monday expressed his displeasure on the way the “interests of the youth, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and women security had been overlooked by the incumbent BJP government in UP”.

Addressing party workers via online medium, he alleged that there had been rampant corruption in the recruitment process of all government jobs. He also alleged that the UP government had deliberately sidelined the OBC youth from getting selected.

Singh further alleged that on one hand both the state and the central governments had failed to create jobs for the youth, multiple leakages of question papers of exams had rubbed salt on their wounds on the other.

“In 2017, the BJP leadership lured the OBCs with promises and did not deliver on them by which OBCs, which constitute nearly 55-60 percent of the electorate, feel cheated,” he said while expressing confidence that SP will wrest power from the BJP in the upcoming UP assembly polls.

On women safety, he alleged that in last five years there had been large number of incidents of brutal atrocities and rape in most districts of UP in which the government did not take necessary action. The government lacked the genuine intention to provide a safe and secured environment to the women of UP, the SP leader alleged.

“The skyrocketing rise in prices of edible oils, petrol, cooking gas has disturbed the household expenditure of the poor and they are infuriated,” claimed Singh while urging party workers to motivate people to vote for the SP. He urged the party workers to visit door to door and ensure a thumping victory of all SP candidates.