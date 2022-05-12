International Nurses’ Day: Nurses feted in Lucknow functions, dedication & service lauded
International Nurses’ Day was observed by different organisations in the state capital.
The King George’s Medical University Nurses’ Association distributed thermometers among attendants. “We told them about its correct usage to measure body temperature,” said Yadunandini Singh, president of the nurses association, who distributed thermometers along with Pradip Gangwar, president of KGMU employees’ council and other nurses.
Prof SN Sankhwar the chief medical superintendent of the KGMU addressing another function said, “Nurses on the KGMU campus have proved that their dedication has given not just life to many but also confidence to patients to lead a healthy life.”
At the Lucknow Cancer Institute, director, Nirmala Pant, participated in an event jointly organised by Heal Foundation of India and felicitated nurses. Dr Vivek Kumar Garg, Dr Rajiv Pant and Dr Nishi Srivastava were also present.
General secretary, KGMU employees association, Jitendra Upadhaya, senior vice-president Sunil Kushwaha, vice-president Neelam Sahu, were also present.
“This special day marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Department of Paediatric Surgery KGMU felicitated all the nursing staff of the department,” said Prof JD Rawat, head, paediatric surgery, KGMU.
International Nurses’ Day was also marked at PGICH Noida, said director Prof Ajai Singh. He said nursing staff were honoured for their services.
