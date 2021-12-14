International travellers to be tested before entering Lucknow terminal building

Following the instructions of the director-general of civil aviation, Covid-19 testing has begun off the tarmac, at international Terminal-1 of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. The airport authorities have strengthened infrastructure to test international passengers as soon as they disembark from the aircraft, for which they have erected tents for the passengers to sit in and wait their turn.

Chief airport officer SC Hota inspected the checkpoints, help desks and waiting area set up at International Terminal-1 on Monday. He expressed satisfaction over the preparations. He said, “All necessary measures have been taken to start testing of patients as soon as they alight from the flight. The waiting area can accommodate 50 passengers at CCSI airport, and there are four registration counters, four sampling booths, including 95 Rapid PCR machines.

“The arrival area is equipped with adequate washrooms, food and beverage facilities, Wi-Fi and foreign exchange service. Dedicated passenger service executives will be available in this area to assist passengers. The tests are being completed quickly to minimise waiting time. In addition, passengers also have the facility to choose between Rapid PCR and normal RT-PCR.

“The current time taken from sample collection to providing reports stands at 30 minutes for Rapid PCR and 5-6 hours for RT-PCR, while the current wait time per passenger from start to finish, is taking from 45 to 90 minutes. Passengers coming from high-risk countries – Europe, South Africa, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel – will not be allowed to leave the terminal building until their test report comes in negative. In addition to the registration counters, passengers can also register for their test using QR codes displayed at strategic locations in the arrival corridor.

“Sanitisation and deep cleaning is being conducted at regular intervals of the areas where testing is performed and the passenger waiting area.”

