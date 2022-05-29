Int’l Yoga Day: U.P.’s BBAU, Lucknow univ getting ready for grand celebrations

As a build up to the International Yoga Day to be held on June 21, a practice session was started at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, recently. At the session, yoga instructor Sagar Saini is making beginners practice yoga.

Describing the Ashtanga Yoga—the eight parts (limbs) of yoga—from “Yama” (abstinences), “Niyama” (observances), “Asana” (postures), “Pranayama” (breathing), “Pratyahara” (withdrawal) to “Dharana” (concentration), “Dhyana” (meditation) and “Samadhi” (absorption), he said all types of yoga are included in the ongoing practice session.

He encouraged the students present there to bring about changes in their lifestyle through yoga to bring concentration in studies, to relieve stress by regular yoga practice and thereby get benefits of physical and mental health. Describing yoga as the path of holistic development of man, he talked about ways to relieve stress through yoga practice and “Pranayama”.

This yoga festival at BBAU, which will run till June 21, is being organised by the yoga department of the university, Yoga Wellness Centre under the joint aegis of the University’s Media Centre (Educational Multimedia Research Centre), NCC unit, NSS and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Committee.

Celebrations at LU with Amrit Mahotsav hues

This time the Lucknow University (LU) will celebrate the International Yoga Day in the spirit of Amrit Mahotsav organised by the government of India. Vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said this time the LU will celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence and International Yoga Day by organising a yoga programme of 7500 students simultaneously on June 21.

Students from LU-affiliated colleges, including those in Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Hardoi, will also be participating in the grand event, he added. Prof Rai said, “Yoga is an important part of our Indian lifestyle and students get many benefits in education and other aspects of life, especially by strengthening their mental and physical health.”

