Int’l Yoga Day: U.P.’s BBAU, Lucknow univ getting ready for grand celebrations
As a build up to the International Yoga Day to be held on June 21, a practice session was started at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, recently. At the session, yoga instructor Sagar Saini is making beginners practice yoga.
Describing the Ashtanga Yoga—the eight parts (limbs) of yoga—from “Yama” (abstinences), “Niyama” (observances), “Asana” (postures), “Pranayama” (breathing), “Pratyahara” (withdrawal) to “Dharana” (concentration), “Dhyana” (meditation) and “Samadhi” (absorption), he said all types of yoga are included in the ongoing practice session.
He encouraged the students present there to bring about changes in their lifestyle through yoga to bring concentration in studies, to relieve stress by regular yoga practice and thereby get benefits of physical and mental health. Describing yoga as the path of holistic development of man, he talked about ways to relieve stress through yoga practice and “Pranayama”.
This yoga festival at BBAU, which will run till June 21, is being organised by the yoga department of the university, Yoga Wellness Centre under the joint aegis of the University’s Media Centre (Educational Multimedia Research Centre), NCC unit, NSS and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Committee.
Celebrations at LU with Amrit Mahotsav hues
This time the Lucknow University (LU) will celebrate the International Yoga Day in the spirit of Amrit Mahotsav organised by the government of India. Vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said this time the LU will celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence and International Yoga Day by organising a yoga programme of 7500 students simultaneously on June 21.
Students from LU-affiliated colleges, including those in Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Hardoi, will also be participating in the grand event, he added. Prof Rai said, “Yoga is an important part of our Indian lifestyle and students get many benefits in education and other aspects of life, especially by strengthening their mental and physical health.”
Five NCR depots instructed to maintain rakes for Vande Bharat trains
In the backdrop of Indian Railways planning to introduce 102 Vande Bharat trains on different routes across the country, Railway Board has asked respective zones to start preparing the infrastructure needed to maintain the rakes of these prestigious trains earlier called “Train 18”.
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked for remarks on Prophet Muhammad
Htmetro@hindustantimes.com Mumbai: National spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party Nupur Sharma has been booked for allegedly making objectionable comments on Prophet Muhammad during a news channel debate on Gyanvapi mosque. The case is registered based on the complaint made by a hotelier from south Mumbai, Irfan Abubakar Shaikh. He works with Raza Academy as a joint secretary. Senior inspector Srikant Rajarampatil of the Pydhonie police station confirmed that the FIR has been registered against Sharma.
Four who posed as courier executives and robbed senior citizen arrested
Mumbai: Four men were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch for posing as courier executives and allegedly assaulting and robbing a 72-year-old woman of gold ornaments and cash worth ₹1.87 lakh at knifepoint from hethe victim, Pramila Mehta'salad residence on May 7. They are remanded in police custody till May 31. After checking the CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on three persons in the Siddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and made the arrest.
Ranas booked over welcome procession without permission in Amravati
NAGPUR Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana have been booked by the Amravati police for violating various norms, including holding procession without permission, use of loudspeakers even after stipulated period and impeding traffic during a welcome event for the couple on Saturday. This was the first time the duo reached Amravati after the political face-off over loudspeakers in Mumbai and their subsequent arrest.
Parts of Delhi-NCR see rain, winds; weather to remain pleasant till tomorrow
According to the weather office, the maximum temperature settled at 40.7 degree Celsius, normal for this time of the season, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.7 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The India Meteorological Department has predicted “partly cloudy” weather and the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in the region on Monday. “The weather is likely to remain pleasant on Monday,” it added.
