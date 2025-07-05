Invest UP to organise roadshows in US, UK Europe to attract investment

The Invest UP will organise a series of global roadshows and strategic business engagements across the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom as part of its ‘China plus one’ strategy. (Pic for representation)

The objective is to showcase state’s investor-friendly policies, sectoral strengths, and readiness to host large-scale industrial investments from Fortune 500 companies and global leaders.

The upcoming global outreach will feature high-level B2G (Business-to-Government) meetings and roundtable discussions in key cities including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan, Amsterdam, and Birmingham.

These events, to be conducted in collaboration with Indian embassies and trade associations such as the US India Business Council (USIBC), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), aim to deepen engagement with global supply chain decision-makers.

In the United States, state will engage with companies across multiple sectors—apparel (PVH Corp, Ralph Lauren, Coach), digital and cloud services (Google, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud), data centres (Equinix, Stack Infra), and consumer goods and manufacturing (Skechers, Mattel, TOMS, Jakks Pacific).

The goal is to foster partnerships, explore joint ventures, and position the state as a competitive alternative for global production lines.

Similarly, in Europe and the UK, Invest UP will connect with top firms in sectors such as automotive, chemicals, renewables, luxury fashion and footwear, food processing and life sciences.

“We are implementing a comprehensive strategy that includes sector-specific industrial policies, time-bound clearances, and sustained ease of doing business reforms,” said chief secretary, Manoj Kumar Singh.

Combined with world-class infrastructure and a responsive governance model, these initiatives are positioning Uttar Pradesh as a preferred destination for both domestic and global investors. Our aim is not only to attract investment but to create long-term value chains and generate inclusive, employment-driven growth, Singh added.

With over 33 sector-specific policies, a fast-track clearance system, and a responsive single-window platform, Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest number of new factory registrations in India in 2024–25, underscoring the growing investor confidence in the state’s reforms and opportunities, said the state government.

By combining global outreach, progressive policy initiatives, and infrastructure readiness, Uttar Pradesh is well positioned to capitalise on the China+1 shift and emerge as India’s next major manufacturing and innovation hub, added the government.