Investors’ summit will give flight to aspirations of new UP: Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officers to complete all preparations for the third ground-breaking ceremony of UP investors’ summit scheduled in June.
“The event will give flight to the aspirations of New India’s New Uttar Pradesh,” he said at a meeting with top officers of the state government.
In the last five years, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state had emerged as the country’s top destination for industrial investments. UP, which ranked 14 on the national ease of doing business ranking, now ranks number 2, informed Adityanath.
“Team UP should now work with the spirit and aim to bring UP on number rank in ease of doing business,” the CM told officers.
He said in the previous investors’ summit, the state got investment proposals to the tune of ₹4.68 lakh crore, of which ₹3 lakh crore worth of projects were under execution.
CONTROL OVER PANDEMIC
Taking about the Covid-19 infection in the state, Yogi said the state continued to maintain control over the pandemic following the policy of “track, test, treat, and vaccinate”. In the last 48 hours, 305 fresh cases of infection were reported and the total number of active cases was 1,567.
Talking about vaccination, he said UP has administered 31.76 crore doses of the Covid vaccine.
APPOINTMENT OF FULL-TIME V-CS
Discussing the education sector, Adityanath asked officers to provide all necessary cooperation to such institutions that intend to establish private universities in the state. “Simplify the processes and do not keep proposals pending,” he said.
He also asked for the appointment of full-time vice-chancellors and other associated designations at the newly established Maa Shakumbhrai state university, Saharanpur; Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh state university, Aligarh; and Maharaja Suheldev university, Azamgarh.
PIFF to feature at Cannes Film Festival
The Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), the official film festival of the Government of Maharashtra, jointly organised by the Government of Maharashtra and Pune Film Foundation for the past 20 years, has been invited to participate in the 'festival hub' section of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival to be held in France between May 17 and 28. PIFF is the only film festival from India to get this honour.
With online applications, obtaining and renewing liquor licences get easier
Gurugram: GGurugram (east) Under the new excise policy introduced on Friday, applications for obtaining and renewing liquor licenses can be made online, beginning June. The online process will eliminate corruption, the involvement of middlemen, and harassment of traders. The decision also aims at improving delivery of various department regulatory functions and services in an effective and transparent manner to ensure 100% compliance with the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).
Navneet Rana calls Sanjay Raut 'popat', says will file FIR for threatening her
The Mumbai sessions court on Monday issued notice to MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana after city's Khar Police filed an application to issue a non-bailable warrant for re-arresting them on the ground of breaching bail conditions. Police said the couple violated the bail condition of not speaking or making any statement on the Hanuman Chalisa recital matter - for which they were held and put behind bars from April 23 to May 5, to the media.
Her house razed during anti-encroachment drive, Chennai woman cooks on road
A woman started to cook on the streets after her house was demolished during the anti-encroachment drive in Chennai, ANI reported. “Officials say they will give houses through a housing scheme for only those having three members in their family, they have made us all homeless. I have my sick mother and my kids. I will not go from here,” Priya added. Besides Chennai, anti-encroachment drives are underway across parts of the country.
Three killed after gas tanker overturns, rams into cars on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
Three persons were killed after propylene -carrying gas tanker overturned and hit two cars among other vehicles on Pune-Mumbai Expressway at around 12.30 pm on Monday. The tanker was on its way to Mumbai from Pune. According to the police, the tanker driver lost control over the wheels near the Khopoli exit slope and landed on the Pune lane. The highway police carried out rescue and relief operations following the accident.
