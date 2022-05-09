Investors’ summit will give flight to aspirations of new UP: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officers to complete all preparations for the third ground-breaking ceremony of UP investors’ summit scheduled in June.

“The event will give flight to the aspirations of New India’s New Uttar Pradesh,” he said at a meeting with top officers of the state government.

In the last five years, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state had emerged as the country’s top destination for industrial investments. UP, which ranked 14 on the national ease of doing business ranking, now ranks number 2, informed Adityanath.

“Team UP should now work with the spirit and aim to bring UP on number rank in ease of doing business,” the CM told officers.

He said in the previous investors’ summit, the state got investment proposals to the tune of ₹4.68 lakh crore, of which ₹3 lakh crore worth of projects were under execution.

CONTROL OVER PANDEMIC

Taking about the Covid-19 infection in the state, Yogi said the state continued to maintain control over the pandemic following the policy of “track, test, treat, and vaccinate”. In the last 48 hours, 305 fresh cases of infection were reported and the total number of active cases was 1,567.

Talking about vaccination, he said UP has administered 31.76 crore doses of the Covid vaccine.

APPOINTMENT OF FULL-TIME V-CS

Discussing the education sector, Adityanath asked officers to provide all necessary cooperation to such institutions that intend to establish private universities in the state. “Simplify the processes and do not keep proposals pending,” he said.

He also asked for the appointment of full-time vice-chancellors and other associated designations at the newly established Maa Shakumbhrai state university, Saharanpur; Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh state university, Aligarh; and Maharaja Suheldev university, Azamgarh.