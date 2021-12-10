Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Iran official praises role of AMUs' Institute of Persian Research in promoting cultural ties

Cultural counsellor of Iran Dr Mohd Ali Rabbani also agreed to the proposal of bringing out a literary journal from Institute of Persian Research in collaboration with an Iranian University
Cultural counsellor of Iran Dr Mohd Ali Rabbani at AMU’s Institute of Persian Research. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 10:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra

The cultural counsellor of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Mohd Ali Rabbani, visited the Institute of Persian Research of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Thursday and appreciated the role of the institute in promoting cultural ties between India and Iran.

Rabbani also agreed to the proposal of bringing out a literary journal from the institute in collaboration with an Iranian University in common research ventures and assured virtual lectures by renowned Iranian scholars.

He acknowledged that the institute had closely worked with Iran Culture House, New Delhi on various projects and its publication programme.

During the interactive session Prof Azarmi Dukht Safavi, founder and advisor, and former director of the institute, spoke about the aims and objectives of the institute and described its various achievements.

She said during the past years, over 75 books have been published by the institute.

Prof Mohd Usman Ghani, director of the institute welcomed the counsellor and expressed hope that the institute will flourish further with his help and guidance.

Dr Mohd Ehteshamuddin, assistant professor delivered a vote of thanks.

