ITIHAAS: Helping students know the history of their cities
ITIHAAS, an educational trust working in the field of heritage education, in association with Uttar Pradesh tourism, launched ‘Mera Sheher Mera Itihaas’ programme at the Residency on Wednesday.
The programme, comprising students from ten schools, across middle and senior grades, will progress to more cities and Varanasi and Gorakhpur are next on the agenda.
Mukesh Kumar Meshram, director general of Uttar Pradesh tourism spoke about the different kinds of tourism and urged students to visit heritage places and learn from them.
Smita Vats, the founder-director, ITIHAAS, said, “The purpose of the programme was to instill a sense of pride in the students about their city and put forward the interdisciplinary aspect of heritage, combining history as well as literature, and mathematics through architecture.”
“The program is geared towards taking schoolchildren to see and appreciate monuments and historical gems that are ensconced within the confines of the cities they inhabit, which otherwise go unnoticed,” he added.
Less than 10% of the students from Lucknow said it was their first visit to the Residency.
The structure of the 15-day programme in Lucknow began with an orientation session at school, following which the children participated in a slogan writing competition, focused on their city and sustainable tourism.
While a visit to the Residency was organised for students on August 3, another visit to the Jarnail Kothi is scheduled on August 4 (Thursday) to help students learn about various monuments.
-
Cashless health insurance: Punjab govt sanctions ₹100 cr to clear dues
As government hospitals in Punjab and PGIMER, Chandigarh, stopped treatment of patients under the Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-SSBY) due to non-payment of dues by the state government, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday said that he has sanctioned ₹100 crore to clear the pending payments under the scheme. Cheema said that the hospital bills will be cleared in a one or two days.
-
Allahabad HC quashes UPPCS pre-2021 results, orders 5% reservation to ex-army personnel
The Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, quashed the results of PCS pre-2021 and directed secretary, UP Public Service Commission to give benefit of 5% reservation to ex-army personnel on Group-B and Group-C Posts and issue results afresh. The last date for online application was March 5, 2021, which was later extended to March 17, 2021. Meanwhile, amendment about 5% reservation for the ex-servicemen were notified on March 3, 2021.
-
Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Bajwa hits out at Jouramajra
Chandigarh : Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said the breakdown of the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Schat Bima Yojana, launched in August 2019, in Punjab is a matter of serious concern and shows a floodlight on the efficiency of the Aam Aadmi Party government.
-
Jal Jeevan Mission: After praise from PM, U.P. govt warns officers
After being praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for proper implementation of the 'Har Ghar Nal', the tap water for all houses initiative, the state government has now warned officers tasked withHar Ghar Nal Yojanae to remain fully committed to their jobs. “Those engineers who aren't giving their 100%, will be immediately removed from the department,” Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev said after a review of the state's 'Har Ghar Nal' scheme.
-
Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana : Govt hospitals in Sangrur, Barnala districts stop orthopaedic surgeries
A resident of Nabha gate in Sangrur district, Jatin Kumar, had to recently run from pillar to post for getting his 70-year-old mother's knee replacement surgery done at a government hospital. However, the grim news for Kumar's mother and several other beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-SSBY), awaiting orthopaedic treatments is that government hospitals of Sangrur and Barnala districts have now stopped surgeries and treatment of orthopaedic patients.
