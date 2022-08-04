Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ITIHAAS: Helping students know the history of their cities

ITIHAAS: Helping students know the history of their cities

Updated on Aug 04, 2022 01:20 AM IST
The programme, comprising students from ten schools, across middle and senior grades, will progress to more cities and Varanasi and Gorakhpur are next on the agenda.
ITIHAAS: Helping students know the history of their cities (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

ITIHAAS, an educational trust working in the field of heritage education, in association with Uttar Pradesh tourism, launched ‘Mera Sheher Mera Itihaas’ programme at the Residency on Wednesday.

Mukesh Kumar Meshram, director general of Uttar Pradesh tourism spoke about the different kinds of tourism and urged students to visit heritage places and learn from them.

Smita Vats, the founder-director, ITIHAAS, said, “The purpose of the programme was to instill a sense of pride in the students about their city and put forward the interdisciplinary aspect of heritage, combining history as well as literature, and mathematics through architecture.”

“The program is geared towards taking schoolchildren to see and appreciate monuments and historical gems that are ensconced within the confines of the cities they inhabit, which otherwise go unnoticed,” he added.

Less than 10% of the students from Lucknow said it was their first visit to the Residency.

The structure of the 15-day programme in Lucknow began with an orientation session at school, following which the children participated in a slogan writing competition, focused on their city and sustainable tourism.

While a visit to the Residency was organised for students on August 3, another visit to the Jarnail Kothi is scheduled on August 4 (Thursday) to help students learn about various monuments.

