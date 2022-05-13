Jal Nigam recruitment scam: Azam Khan appears before CBI court

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday appeared before the CBI court in connection with the Jal Nigam recruitment scam case. The court could not frame charges against Khan as his lawyers demanded documents submitted by the SIT in court along with the chargesheet.

The SIT sought more time from the court for handing over documents to Azam Khan.

Khan arrived from Sitapur jail, where he is lodged at present for the past 28 months. After hearing of the case for around half an hour, Khan went back to Sitapur under police security.

In March this year, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court had granted bail to Azam Khan in this case. At present, the CBI is probing the case. But before the CBI probe was ordered, the SIT constituted by the state government to probe the scam had submitted its chargesheet in court.

In 88 FIRs lodged against him, Khan has secured bail in 87 cases.

However, a new case has been registered against Azam Khan on charges of submitting forged building certificates to secure recognition of the Rampur Public School of which he is chairman.

Khan was urban development minister in the Samajwadi Party government and chairman of Jal Nigam.

THE CASE

A retired executive engineer of UP Jal Nigam had lodged an FIR on March 3, 2017, against Azam Khan in Lucknow, alleging irregularities in appointments on 1,300 vacant posts in Jal Nigam. These posts were of assistant engineer, junior engineer, clerks, and stenographers.

The state government constituted a special investigation team to probe the case.