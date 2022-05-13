Jal Nigam recruitment scam: Azam Khan appears before CBI court
LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday appeared before the CBI court in connection with the Jal Nigam recruitment scam case. The court could not frame charges against Khan as his lawyers demanded documents submitted by the SIT in court along with the chargesheet.
The SIT sought more time from the court for handing over documents to Azam Khan.
Khan arrived from Sitapur jail, where he is lodged at present for the past 28 months. After hearing of the case for around half an hour, Khan went back to Sitapur under police security.
In March this year, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court had granted bail to Azam Khan in this case. At present, the CBI is probing the case. But before the CBI probe was ordered, the SIT constituted by the state government to probe the scam had submitted its chargesheet in court.
In 88 FIRs lodged against him, Khan has secured bail in 87 cases.
However, a new case has been registered against Azam Khan on charges of submitting forged building certificates to secure recognition of the Rampur Public School of which he is chairman.
Khan was urban development minister in the Samajwadi Party government and chairman of Jal Nigam.
THE CASE
A retired executive engineer of UP Jal Nigam had lodged an FIR on March 3, 2017, against Azam Khan in Lucknow, alleging irregularities in appointments on 1,300 vacant posts in Jal Nigam. These posts were of assistant engineer, junior engineer, clerks, and stenographers.
The state government constituted a special investigation team to probe the case.
Dhakoli man held for attacking journalist in Zirakpur
A week after a journalist working for a vernacular newspaper, 56, Alok Verma, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and robbed of his mobile phone and wallet in Zirakpur on May 4, police have arrested one of the accused. Identified as Guggan Garg, alias Gagan, he is a resident of Dhakoli. Police have also recovered the Honda Activa used in the crime and ₹300 from him.
Health minister finds expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, orders probe
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who also holds the health portfolio, has ordered probe into the issue of expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh found stocked at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday. During his inspection for around 45 minutes, he finally counted 322 pages having list of expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh. Irked over the issue, the minister asked about who was responsible for this.
Chandigarh:MP Kher-led committee on property matters meets
A meeting of the 11-member committee formed to streamline property matters in Chandigarh was held under the chairmanship of member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Thursday. This committee has been formed as per the orders of the Supreme Court. It was further decided that the estate office will look into the issue of compoundable/sanctionable building violations. It was decided that policy for allotment of land for socio-cultural activities should also be formed.
Wheat procurement: Punjab to shut most mandis on May 13
Chandigarh : As the arrivals of freshly harvested wheat crop in state mandis has dipped, the Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department on Thursday decided to end the procurement operations by closing most of the mandis Friday. Around 2,200 mandis were set up in the state for procuring the rabi crop. Arrivals are still expected in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Bathinda and Ludhiana districts.
22-yr-old youth shot dead in Sangrur, four booked
Sangrur: Police have booked four people for shooting dead a 22-year-old youth from a point-blank rage at the Ghumiar Basti area of Sangrur after midnight on Wednesday. A case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and 34 and 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against Husanpal Singh and Maninder Singh, both brothers, and two unidentified persons, said the police.
