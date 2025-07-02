Janata Darshan: Govt committed to swift redressal of grievances: Yogi

On the third day of his Gorakhpur visit, chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at the Mahant Digvijaynath Auditorium in Gorakhnath temple complex on Wednesday morning. During the two-hour session, the chief minister listened to the grievances of over 200 people and directed officials to ensure swift, transparent, and satisfactory resolution of complaints. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (Sourced)

For the second consecutive day, people from surrounding areas gathered to present their concerns, with CM Yogi reiterating his government’s commitment to addressing every citizen’s distress. He warned officials that negligence in handling public grievances would not be tolerated.

Taking a firm stand on land encroachments, particularly on property belonging to the poor, the chief minister directed authorities to initiate strict legal action against those found guilty. “Exploitation of the weak through land grabbing will not be allowed under any circumstances,” he said.

Several individuals sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The chief minister assured them of full government support and instructed officials to immediately prepare and submit cost estimates for approval.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Yogi had assured a Class 7 student, Pankhuri Tripathi, that her school fees would be covered so she could continue her studies. Pankhuri, a student of Saraswati Vidya Mandir, had raised concerns about her education being disrupted due to non-payment of fees. School’s principal Rajesh Singh confirmed that her education would now be free in line with the chief minister’s directive. He added that he was looking into how the fee issue had gone unresolved.