Jaunpur youth stabbed to death

A youth was stabbed to death allegedly by his friends over a money transaction in the Sarai Mamrej area of Soraon tehsil on Saturday, police said. A complaint has been filed by the father of the victim naming five accused, but no arrests have been made so far, they added. Eyewitnesses claimed the victim was repeatedly stabbed in his private parts. (For representation)

Security was beefed up in the villages as a precautionary measure.

Traffic remained disrupted for over four hours as family members of the victim blocked the road by placing the body there. However, the body was sent for the post-mortem examination after police assured the protesters that the accused would be arrested within 24 hours.

As per reports, Shubham Tiwari (22), a resident of Purelal (Neebhapur) village under Mungra Badshagahpur police station of Jaunpur district, visited Soro village on Neebhapur-Bariyaram road under Sarai Mamrej police station in Prayagraj with his friend Pawan Tiwaria around noon.

Eyewitnesses claimed some people repeatedly stabbed Shubham in his private parts. While his friend ran away, Subham died on the spot.

Sarai Mamrej SHO Yogesh Pratap Singh said call detail records of the victim were being scanned, and the perpetrators would be arrested soon.