Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jaunpur youth stabbed to death

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 01, 2025 05:00 AM IST

Traffic remained disrupted for over four hours as family members of the victim blocked the road by placing the body there. However, the body was sent for the post-mortem examination after police assured the protesters that the accused would be arrested within 24 hours.

A youth was stabbed to death allegedly by his friends over a money transaction in the Sarai Mamrej area of Soraon tehsil on Saturday, police said. A complaint has been filed by the father of the victim naming five accused, but no arrests have been made so far, they added.

Eyewitnesses claimed the victim was repeatedly stabbed in his private parts. (For representation)
Eyewitnesses claimed the victim was repeatedly stabbed in his private parts. (For representation)

Security was beefed up in the villages as a precautionary measure.

Traffic remained disrupted for over four hours as family members of the victim blocked the road by placing the body there. However, the body was sent for the post-mortem examination after police assured the protesters that the accused would be arrested within 24 hours.

As per reports, Shubham Tiwari (22), a resident of Purelal (Neebhapur) village under Mungra Badshagahpur police station of Jaunpur district, visited Soro village on Neebhapur-Bariyaram road under Sarai Mamrej police station in Prayagraj with his friend Pawan Tiwaria around noon.

Eyewitnesses claimed some people repeatedly stabbed Shubham in his private parts. While his friend ran away, Subham died on the spot.

Sarai Mamrej SHO Yogesh Pratap Singh said call detail records of the victim were being scanned, and the perpetrators would be arrested soon.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Jaunpur youth stabbed to death
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On