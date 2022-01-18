JD (U) to contest UP polls on Bihar model of social justice: Tyagi

The Janata Dal (United), any ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has decided to go solo in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election. The party will contest the election on Bihar model of governance—social justice as well as share of the OBC and Dalits in governance.

Addressing a press conference in the party state unit office here on Tuesday, JD (U) national general secretary and party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge KC Tyagi said, “Recently several ministers and MLAs deserted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and resigned from the government over sidelining of the weaker section in the society. Whereas the Bihar government is working with social justice and development motto. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar belongs to OBC community whereas two deputy CMs Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad belong to extremely backward community. All the sections have representation in the government in Bihar.”

The JD (U) will raise the demand of caste census in Uttar Pradesh. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had led an all-party delegation to Delhi in August last year to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a caste-based census, he said. JD (U) is an allay of the NDA in Bihar as well as in the central government.

Playing the eastern UP card, Tyagi said, “The eastern region of Uttar Pradesh is the most backward area in UP as there is no industry in the region. The JD (U) will demand the central government to set up a special economic zone the region and give limited state status to eastern UP.”

Tyagi also said senior JD (U) leader and Union steel minister RCP Singh had held several rounds of talks with Union home minister Amit Shah; defence minister Rajnath Singh; BJP national president JP Nadda and BJP UP incharge Dharmendra Pradhan but there was no positive response from the BJP leadership. “JD (U) central leadership will meet at Delhi on Wednesday to finalise the candidates for UP assembly election,” he said.

The JD (U) will contest the assembly election over the legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) of the crop, withdrawal of the cases lodged against farmers during agitation, ban on the sale of profit-making public sector units, ban on hate speeches during election campaign, he said added the party will call upon other parties to not field candidates against Unnao rape victim’s mother.

“Mauryan Emperor Ashoka is pride of the country and the government should withdraw Padma Shri awarded Daya Prakash Sinha for making a controversial statement. JD (U) will not field candidate against UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya,” he said.

