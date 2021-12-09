Jewellery, cash worth several lakhs looted in Lucknow, one injured by miscreants

Lucknow Unidentified armed miscreants, who broke into a jewellery shop near Kapoorthala crossing under Aliganj police station limits here on Wednesday afternoon, decamped with cash and gold ornaments worth several lakh rupees, said police officials.

The miscreants also shot at an employee of the shop when he resisted their bid to loot. The injured person was undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George Medical University (KGMU) where his condition was stated to be critical, they said

Nearly five years ago, a robbery was committed at the same jewellery shop on the same pattern but nobody was injured in the previous incident, said a police official.

Sharing further details, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Aliganj, Syed Ali Abbas said that the incident occurred at Tirupati Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd located opposite the Indian Oil office when around three employees were present inside the jewellery shop at around 12.30pm.

The shop is owned by a Aliganj resident, Nikhil Agarwal, he said.

The officer said that the spot examination revealed that at least four miscreants riding on two motorcycles were involved in the crime. He said two miscreants equipped with firearms entered the shop while two others stayed outside. The miscreants looted cash and around 500 grams of gold ornaments from the front counter and escaped from there, he added.

“In between, one of them opened fire at one of the employees, Shravan Kumar, 40, when he tried to resist them. Kumar suffered two bullet wounds in stomach and chest. The glass door installed at the entrance was also damaged in the firing,” he stated.

Another police official, privy to the investigation, said that the scanning of video footages of CCTVs installed at the shop suggested that the miscreants did proper recce of the shop before committing the crime.

Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) DK Thakur also visited the crime scene to examine the spot and issued stern directives to work out the case. He even interacted with the shop owner and employees, and has formed four separate teams to work out the case at the earliest.

Incidentally, the jewellery shop was targeted for the second time in past five years. Earlier on January 3, 2017, armed criminals had barged into the shop and robbed gold ornaments worth ₹8 lakh on the same pattern. The miscreants had held hostage the shop owner Nikhil Agarwal at gun point and fled after collecting the ornaments from the shop.

72 hours ultimatum to police

President of UP Adarsh Vyapar Mandal Sanjay Gupta along with other office bearers and traders also visited the shop and expressed his resentment over the incident. He said that the incident had created panic among traders and instilled a sense of insecurity in them.

Gupta said their organisation has given 72 hours ultimatum to work out of the case or else they would be forced to stage agitation against the police. He also demanded security for the shop owner and other traders who deal with cash and jewellery every day.