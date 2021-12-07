JIM’s social outreach: Students collect digital devices for poor kids

The budding managers of Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, under the institute’s social outreach program ‘Reconnecting the disrupted learners with education mainstream’ continued the CSR activity by appealing for the donation of digital devices on Thursday.

The third day of the campaign witnessed increased participation from people in the form of donations of smartphones, laptops, and tablets to support the cause. More than 500 students of Jaipuria moved door-to-door, in markets and at metro stations appealing to the people to donate digital devices.

Sanchita Dwivedi, a resident of Gomti Nagar, said, “I appreciate this initiative and would recommend that it should be one such initiative that should be done at the national level.”

“The motive of this campaign is pure, and the people of Lucknow are actively responding to the appeal. This shows that Lucknowites are well aware of their responsibilities towards society,” said Rudra Srivastava, one of the volunteers in the campaign.

“I am happy to see the response of people to this social outreach programme. I feel proud of the students of Jaipuria, who worked so hard to make this vision a reality,” said Reena Agrawal, chairperson, Social Responsibility Committee at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow.

“As a next step to further the cause, the digital devices collected by the students and from the drop boxes provided at 10 metro stations in Lucknow will be refurbished, and will be donated to the basic education department, UP government for distribution among those children who need them the most,” said Agarwal.