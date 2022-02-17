Job racket busted in UP, six held from fake training centre in Ayodhya

UP Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have unearthed a job recruitment racket by arresting six people from a fake training center in Ayodhya district on Tuesday night, said senior police officials on Wednesday.

The STF press note stated that those arrested were identified as Raj Kapoor Singh, Vishal Prajapati alias Pankaj, Vimal Kumar, Nakul Singh, all residents of Ayodhya with one Saurabh Singh, resident of Lucknow and Sachin Kumar Srivastava, who is a Prayagraj resident.

It further stated that they were arrested from their hideout in Fatehpur Kamasin village under Taarun police station limits of Ayodhya where they had set-up a fake training centre for job aspirants. The STF team has seized 15 fake training schedules, 12 fake identity cards and many other incriminating evidence from their hideout.

STF official said Raj Kapoor Singh, the kingpin of the racket, and others used to approach job aspirants in Prayagraj and other districts assuring them of recruitment in railways, FCI and medical department. He said they had duped over a dozen of aspirants of several lakh of rupees.

He said other members of the racket used to introduce Raj Kapoor Singh to job aspirants as assistant general manager, training (FCI or Railways). He said job aspirants easily used to fell in their trap after meeting Raj Kapoor Singh and pay them money. The fraudsters used to send them fake training letters and take them to their self-set-up training centres in Ayodhya after getting their medical checkup done in a Delhi hospital. The aspirants often realized about the fraud only after paying the full amount between ₹5 to 10 lakh demanded by the fraudsters.