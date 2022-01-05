Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Justice Rekha Dixit to be first woman to head UP Public Service Tribunal
Justice Rekha Dixit, former judge of Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, was appointed chairperson of the State Public Service Tribunal, on Tuesday
Justice Rekha Dixit (Sourced)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Justice Rekha Dixit, former judge of Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, was appointed chairperson of the State Public Service Tribunal, on Tuesday. Justice Dixit will be the first woman judge to head this tribunal.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath made the appointment after consultation with the chief justice of the Allahabad high court, Justice Rajesh Bindal.

Justice Rekha Dixit retired from the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court in August 2021.

She had decided the first case of maintenance in favour of a Muslim woman after the famous Shah Bano case under the Muslim Women’s Protection Act in 1998. She was also a special judge, CBI court, Lucknow.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Saxena, the incumbent chairman of the State Public Service Tribunal, will complete his tenure on February 1 this year.

