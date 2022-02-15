Juvenile home staff in Prayagraj booked for conspiracy after minor’s escape bid foiled

Shahganj police, on Tuesday, booked five persons in connection with an unsuccessful escape bid by a juvenile murder accused from Colvin Hospital yesterday. Besides the persons involved in the attack on the home guard, police have also booked three employees of the juvenile home, including the caretaker, for their alleged involvement in helping the minor flee from custody. Four mobiles were recovered from the caretaker’s drawer, including the one which was used by the juvenile to speak to his accomplice Sunil Pal. In total, 18 mobiles were recovered from the juvenile home, which were provided to inmates in return for money, police officials said.

It is worth mentioning that a resident of Pratapgarh district, a minor accused of murder, was put up at a juvenile home at Khuldabad and faked illness on Monday. He was sent to the Colvin Hospital with a home guard Surendra Shukla. The minor offender tried to escape on a bike with the help of an aide after assaulting the home guard with a pistol butt. But the plan was foiled, as, despite his injury, the home guard managed to push the duo’s getaway bike aside. The accused and his aide were caught and questioned by the police officials.

Later raids were carried out at the juvenile home with the help of concerned officials, where caretaker Ashish Patel was found to be involved in various anomalies. Four mobiles were recovered from his drawer, while 14 others were recovered from the barracks of inmates. It came to the fore that Ashish provided the mobile to the juvenile murder accused, from which he used to speak to Sunil Pal, who had been released on bail from the juvenile home only a day ago, to plan his escape.

Investigations also revealed that the juvenile home staff Sanjeev aka Nate, who accompanied the home guard Shukla to Colvin Hospital, gave their location to Sunil Pal. Moreover, the duo was also helped by another staff Balakant.

Shahganj police station SHO Arvind Kumar Rai said an FIR has been lodged against the juvenile offender, his accomplice Sunil Pal and juvenile home caretaker Ashish Patel and staff Sanjeev aka Nate and Balakant under sections 224, 225, 307, 333, 120-B, 34 of IPC and section 7 of Criminal Act (Amendment) Act 1932.

The minor murder accused has been again lodged at the juvenile home, while his aide Sunil Pal has been sent to Naini Jail as he failed to produce any documents to prove himself as a minor. The three juvenile home staff have also been sent to jail.

Further investigations by officials revealed that Ashish Patel and other staff at the juvenile home were involved in various anomalies and used to take hefty cash from kin of juvenile offenders in return for providing facilities to them. District Probationary Officer Pankaj Mishra said departmental action will be taken against the trio soon.