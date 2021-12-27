Kanpur court remands businessman Piyush Jain in 14 days’ judicial custody

The Kanpur court of the metropolitan magistrate (corporation) on Monday remanded businessman Piyush Jain in 14 days’ judicial custody after rejecting the Central GST’s plea for his remand. Central GST informed the court that it wanted to produce Piyush in CGST court in Ahmedabad.

Central GST team arrested Piyush Jain on charges of tax evasion on Sunday under Section 69 of the CGST Act and acted as per provisions under 132 (1a).

Piyush Jain’s lawyer Subodh Malviya said he has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

But the lawyer has filed an application with CGST, informing them that the Jains are ready to pay the penalty that accrues to around ₹52 crore. During the hearing, Malviya informed the court that Piyush Jain should be released on this ground. On the other hand, the public prosecutor told the court that searches on Jain’s premises in Kannauj were going on and the teams have recovered gold from there.

After his arrest on Sunday, Piyush Jain was taken to the CGST office for questioning in Sarvodaya Nagar, Kanpur. Later at night, he was taken to the Kakadeo police station where he spent the night lying on the floor in the ‘helpline’ section of the premises. He was produced in the Kanpur court on Monday and remanded in 14 days judicial custody.