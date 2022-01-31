Kanpur E-bus accident: Driver was drunk, charged with murder

The driver of the e-bus was drunk while on duty and lost control over the vehicle when it was on a descent, the police officers, who are privy to details of the interrogation, claimed.

Driver Satyendra Singh has confessed that he was driving under the influence of liquor. He had consumed in good quantity when he took over the shift, the police officials added.

Singh was arrested on Monday noon, hours after his bus trampled six people to death and left nearly 12 others injured in Tat Mill area.

He was interrogated at the Rail Bazar police station and will be produced before the court on Tuesday morning. The police have charged the driver with murder and attempt to murder in an FIR lodged with the Rail Bazar police, said Anand Prakash Tiwari, additional commissioner of police (crime).

“Based on the evidence and the eyewitness account, we have made it a case of murder. In addition, we have received multiple complaints. The police are investigating the case, and investigation will involve scientific methods to build a strong case,” he said.

The E-bus was headed towards Tat Mill from Ghanta Ghar late Sunday night. The driver told the police that on Harrisgunj railway over bridge, he hit a rickshaw, following which the bus jumped the divider. Thereafter, he lost control of the bus. The vehicle could only come to stop after it had hit 17 vehicles and mowed down a number of people.

Police said six people were killed, and 12 were critically wounded. The injured have been admitted to LLR hospital and a private hospital.

An eyewitness Shailendra Shukla, said, “I have never seen such a horrific scene. People were lying everywhere on a 300m stretch, and the vehicles, badly hit, were lying scattered on the road.”

Prime minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident in a tweet. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also condoled the deaths and instructed the officials to provide the best medical assistance to the injured.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also expressed anguish over the deaths and asked the party workers to help the families in need.