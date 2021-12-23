Kanpur man gets 10-yr jail term for raping, kidnapping minor

KANPUR A man in Kanpur was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹30,000 for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in 2017. The quantum of punishment was announced by additional district and sessions judge Pavan Kumar on Tuesday evening.

In May 2017, the girl’s family had accused 22-year-old Javed of ‘love jihad’ after he introduced himself to the minor girl as ‘Munna’ and promised to marry her.

He was arrested on May 17, two days after he eloped with the14-year-old girl in Juhi police area. The police lodged an FIR under Sections 363, 366A, 376 of the IPC and relevant sections of Pocso Act, after tracing the girl and arresting Javed, said district government counsel Dilip Awasthi.

Awasthi said this was the first case in Uttar Pradesh wherein a man accused of ‘love jihad’ was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

The girl’s family stated that she learnt about the real identity of Javed when she was pressurised for nikah, to which she had refused. In her statements recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC she also accused Javed of outraging her modesty. Subsequently, the victim’s family had approached the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

However, Kanpur police commissioner Asim Arun said the man had not been convicted under the Uttar Pradesh’s anti-conversion law passed earlier this year.

Sharing the details of sentencing, Arun said the court awarded him 10 years rigorous imprisonment and ₹10,000 fine for rape and 7-year jail and ₹8,000 fine under section 4 of the Pocso Act. It also awarded him 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and ₹5,000 fine under section 363, 7 years jail and ₹7,000 fine under section 366 of the IPC, he said. The jail terms will run concurrently. Inputs from PTI