Kanpur police restructure 100-yr-old morning parade

Kanpur: To keep pace with the changing times, the Kanpur police have reshaped the morning parade that the British rulers introduced for the khaki-clad policemen at the police lines 100 years ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, policemen in their crisp uniforms with their weapons fell in and marched around, doing foot and weapons drill through the week.

Each Friday, the district superintendent of police would oversee how well they moved in formations with their weapons.

But now it has been redesigned, as the Kanpur police feel it lacks any tactical gain to meet the challenges of the 21st century policing.

“The ceremonial drill the British brought in 100 years back has been restricted to one day (Friday. For the rest of the days, a new course has been designed with experts from Special Protection Group to sharpen the fitness and skills of our men,” said Asim Arun, commissioner of police, Kanpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More than merely marching around on instructions echoing through the ground, the men and women of all ranks have much more on their hands. “They can choose the course as per their ability. We have soft physical training, hard physical training, Zoomba exercises, yoga, weapons and tactical training and much more to help them prepare better,” he said.

“Another session involves 40 minutes of professional training to handle weapons, cameras, drone and other tactical issues that help in their working,” he said.

In the past three months since the morning parade system was restructured, much to relief of the leadership, the men and women have started morning trainings on their own.

To make the entire mechanism effective, the Kanpur police have formed a district training unit (DTU) having 11 trainers who were sent to SPG and other organization for training. The DTU has the responsibility of holding the morning training, three-day mandatory weapons training and firing sessions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, it imparts training with regards to investigations and effective discharge of magisterial powers delegated to the police officers with the advent of the commissionerate system. There is a fortnightly review of the training and the participants.