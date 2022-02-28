Karmyogi to Karmoday: Lucknow University launches another internship scheme for students
To ensure an engaging and supportive environment for students, the office of dean student welfare, University of Lucknow, launched a new initiative in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, named ‘Karmoday’, an opportunity for experiential learning, the varsity said in a press release.
This scheme is a student-centric approach initiated by Prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice-chancellor, to bring into action clause 12 of NEP2020, which lays emphasises on adequate student support focused on the development of capabilities among students in higher education.
The initiative ‘Karmoday’ is set with an objective to create an environment that builds student capabilities. It’s an unpaid scheme that provides a hands-on approach to learning. It also infuses work ethics and respect for work, said Prof Poonam Tandon, dean students’ welfare.
The university encourages students to take up this in-house internship on campus to experience real workplaces, apply their knowledge and skills to perform, she said.
This scheme will channel the youthful energy of the students and makes them sensitive to their environment. It helps to inculcate citizenship behaviour through active participation, she added.
‘Karmoday’ scheme is open for all the students of the university and there will not be any exclusion of students based on family income or being the recipient of any other fellowship or scholarship.
This internship programme will benefit students’ resumes, and on completion of the internship, a student would be provided experience certificates stating the work accomplished.
This internship programme is designed on the demand of university students, who are not eligible to apply to the ‘Karmyogi’ scheme. The ‘Karmyogi’ scheme was launched for those students whose family income was less than ₹3 lakh per annum, and he/she is not currently receiving any kind of financial assistance, including fellowship or scholarship from any other resources. Since its inception, this scheme became very popular among students who may earn up to ₹15,000 in an academic year by doing work on the university campus.
In the ‘Karmoday’ scheme, the minimum internship duration is 50 days in an academic session. The working hours for all categories of assistants shall be evenly distributed over a period of two months (maximum 2 hours a day). The maximum internship duration is one semester. A student would be eligible for the afore-mentioned schemes if he/she is a student in the final or pre-final year of bachelor’s or masters’ courses in the University. He should be enrolled for the regular or self-finance courses of the university and has passed with a minimum of 60% marks in the previous examination. A student should have at least 75% attendance in the previous academic semester/year.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.