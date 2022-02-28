Karmyogi to Karmoday: Lucknow University launches another internship scheme for students

To ensure an engaging and supportive environment for students, the office of dean student welfare, University of Lucknow, launched a new initiative in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, named ‘Karmoday’, an opportunity for experiential learning, the varsity said in a press release.

This scheme is a student-centric approach initiated by Prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice-chancellor, to bring into action clause 12 of NEP2020, which lays emphasises on adequate student support focused on the development of capabilities among students in higher education.

The initiative ‘Karmoday’ is set with an objective to create an environment that builds student capabilities. It’s an unpaid scheme that provides a hands-on approach to learning. It also infuses work ethics and respect for work, said Prof Poonam Tandon, dean students’ welfare.

The university encourages students to take up this in-house internship on campus to experience real workplaces, apply their knowledge and skills to perform, she said.

This scheme will channel the youthful energy of the students and makes them sensitive to their environment. It helps to inculcate citizenship behaviour through active participation, she added.

‘Karmoday’ scheme is open for all the students of the university and there will not be any exclusion of students based on family income or being the recipient of any other fellowship or scholarship.

This internship programme will benefit students’ resumes, and on completion of the internship, a student would be provided experience certificates stating the work accomplished.

This internship programme is designed on the demand of university students, who are not eligible to apply to the ‘Karmyogi’ scheme. The ‘Karmyogi’ scheme was launched for those students whose family income was less than ₹3 lakh per annum, and he/she is not currently receiving any kind of financial assistance, including fellowship or scholarship from any other resources. Since its inception, this scheme became very popular among students who may earn up to ₹15,000 in an academic year by doing work on the university campus.

In the ‘Karmoday’ scheme, the minimum internship duration is 50 days in an academic session. The working hours for all categories of assistants shall be evenly distributed over a period of two months (maximum 2 hours a day). The maximum internship duration is one semester. A student would be eligible for the afore-mentioned schemes if he/she is a student in the final or pre-final year of bachelor’s or masters’ courses in the University. He should be enrolled for the regular or self-finance courses of the university and has passed with a minimum of 60% marks in the previous examination. A student should have at least 75% attendance in the previous academic semester/year.